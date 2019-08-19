Monday, August 19, 2019
Sunday AM Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Fargo/Moorhead Red Hawks 14, Sioux Falls Canaries 6

Amateur Baseball

State A Tournament Semifinals at Mitchell

Semifinals

Renner 4, S.F. Squirrels 1 Sioux Falls Eliminated

S.F. Brewers 4, Renner 2 Renner Eliminated

State B Tournament Semifinals at Mitchell

Alexandria 7, Winner/Colome 3

Canova 0, Garretson 0 (*2nd Inning)

College Volleyball

Dakota Wesleyan def. Georgetown College 25-15, 25-14, 25-20

Dakota Wesleyan def. Madonna University 25-13, 25-11, 25-18

High School Boys’ Soccer

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 1, Aberdeen 0

Groton 2, Freeman Academy 0

Huron 4, Sturgis 1

Rapid City Central 3, Belle Fourche 2

Spearfish 5, Mitchell 0

High School. Girls’ Soccer

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 0, Aberdeen 0

Garretson 4, Groton 0

Huron 0, Sturgis 0

Mitchell 1, Spearfish 0

Rapid Central 10, Belle Fourche 1