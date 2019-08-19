Sunday AM Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Fargo/Moorhead Red Hawks 14, Sioux Falls Canaries 6
Amateur Baseball
State A Tournament Semifinals at Mitchell
Semifinals
Renner 4, S.F. Squirrels 1 Sioux Falls Eliminated
S.F. Brewers 4, Renner 2 Renner Eliminated
State B Tournament Semifinals at Mitchell
Alexandria 7, Winner/Colome 3
Canova 0, Garretson 0 (*2nd Inning)
College Volleyball
Dakota Wesleyan def. Georgetown College 25-15, 25-14, 25-20
Dakota Wesleyan def. Madonna University 25-13, 25-11, 25-18
High School Boys’ Soccer
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 1, Aberdeen 0
Groton 2, Freeman Academy 0
Huron 4, Sturgis 1
Rapid City Central 3, Belle Fourche 2
Spearfish 5, Mitchell 0
High School. Girls’ Soccer
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 0, Aberdeen 0
Garretson 4, Groton 0
Huron 0, Sturgis 0
Mitchell 1, Spearfish 0
Rapid Central 10, Belle Fourche 1