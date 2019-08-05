Sunday AM Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Cleburne 5, Sioux Falls Canaries 4
Expedition League Baseball
Pierre Trappers 14, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 10
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 17, Spearfish Sasquatch 4
Hastings Sodbusters 9, Hub City Hot Shots 4
Badlands Big Sticks 15, Fremont Moo 8
Western Nebraska Pioneers 8, Casper Horseheads 1
American Legion Baseball
State B Tournament at Lennox (Day 2)
Big Stone City 7, Tabor 6 (*Tabor Eliminated)
Beresford 5, Dell Rapids 1 (*DR Eliminated)
Hartford/Humboldt 3, Redfield 2
Lennox 5, Winner/Colome 1