Sunday AM Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 7, Winnipeg Goldeyes 5
Expedition League Baseball
Pierre Trappers 7, Hub City Hot Shots 4
Spearfish Sasquatch 1, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 0
Hastings Sodbusters 7, Fremont Moo 4
Western Nebraska Pioneers 11, Casper Horseheads 2
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 5, Badlands Big Sticks 4
American Legion Baseball
RC Post 22 10, Renner 0
RC Post 22 10, Renner 3
Tabor 4, Vermillion 3
SF East 12, Mitchell 9
Yankton 9, Vermillion 1
WESTCO Zepyhers 18, Spearfish 0
Spearfish 8, WESTCO Zepyphers 7
Rapid City Post 320 Stars 9, Harrisburg 5
Harrisburg 10, Rqpid City Post 320 Stars 3
Indoor Football League
Sioux Falls Storm 60, San Diego 7