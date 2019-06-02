Sunday, June 2, 2019
Sports 

Sunday AM Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 7, Winnipeg Goldeyes 5

Expedition League Baseball

Pierre Trappers 7, Hub City Hot Shots 4

Spearfish Sasquatch 1, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 0

Hastings Sodbusters 7, Fremont Moo 4

Western Nebraska Pioneers 11, Casper Horseheads 2

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 5, Badlands Big Sticks 4

American Legion Baseball

RC Post 22 10, Renner 0

RC Post 22 10, Renner 3

Tabor 4, Vermillion 3

SF East 12, Mitchell 9

Yankton 9, Vermillion 1

WESTCO Zepyhers 18, Spearfish 0

Spearfish 8, WESTCO Zepyphers 7

Rapid City Post 320 Stars 9, Harrisburg 5

Harrisburg 10, Rqpid City Post 320 Stars 3

Indoor Football League

Sioux Falls Storm 60, San Diego 7