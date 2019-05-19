Sunday AM Scoreboard

Sunday, May 19, 2019
American Association Baseball:

Cleburne 4, Sioux Falls Canaries 1

College Baseball:

D-II Central Regional Championship

Augustana 8, Oklahoma Baptist 6,

College Softball:

NISC Tournament

Purdue 4, SDSU 1

High School Baseball
Class A Regionals

SF O’Gorman 10 Watertown 2

Brookings 7 Yankton 6

SF O’Gorman 8 Brookings 7

Brandon Valley 11 Douglas 1

Washington 2 Lincoln 1

Brandon Valley 1 Washington 0

Mitchell 14 Rapid City Central 1

Mitchell 9 Rapid City Stevens 3

Pierre 14 Huron 0

SF Roosevelt 13 Harrisburg 4

State High School Boys Tennis

Final

1. SF Lincoln, 689

2.SF O’Gorman, 613

3. RC Stevens, 395

4. SF Washington, 376.5

5. Brandon Valley, 376

6. Yankton, 371

7. Mitchell, 254

8. Roosevelt, 234

9. Pierre 203

10. Aberdeen Roncalli 196.5

Indoor Football League

Sioux Falls Storm 57, Cleburne 56

NPSL Soccer

Sioux Falls Thunder 2, Med-City 0