Sunday AM Scoreboard
American Association Baseball:
Cleburne 4, Sioux Falls Canaries 1
College Baseball:
D-II Central Regional Championship
Augustana 8, Oklahoma Baptist 6,
College Softball:
NISC Tournament
Purdue 4, SDSU 1
High School Baseball
Class A Regionals
SF O’Gorman 10 Watertown 2
Brookings 7 Yankton 6
SF O’Gorman 8 Brookings 7
Brandon Valley 11 Douglas 1
Washington 2 Lincoln 1
Brandon Valley 1 Washington 0
Mitchell 14 Rapid City Central 1
Mitchell 9 Rapid City Stevens 3
Pierre 14 Huron 0
SF Roosevelt 13 Harrisburg 4
State High School Boys Tennis
Final
1. SF Lincoln, 689
2.SF O’Gorman, 613
3. RC Stevens, 395
4. SF Washington, 376.5
5. Brandon Valley, 376
6. Yankton, 371
7. Mitchell, 254
8. Roosevelt, 234
9. Pierre 203
10. Aberdeen Roncalli 196.5
Indoor Football League
Sioux Falls Storm 57, Cleburne 56
NPSL Soccer
Sioux Falls Thunder 2, Med-City 0