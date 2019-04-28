Sunday AM Scoreboard
College Baseball
SDSU 3, Omaha 0
Dakota Wesleyan 4, Midland 1
Midland 7, Dakota Wesleyan 1
H.S. Baseball
SF O’Gorman 11, RC Stevens 1
SF Washington 3, Sturgis 2
Sturgis 1, SFO’Gorman 0
SF Washington 12, RC Stevens 2
College Softball
SDSU 2, UND 1
UND 3, SDSU 1
Bemidji State 3, Augustana 1
Augustana 3, Bemidji State 0
Doane 14, Mount Marty 6
Mount Marty 7, Doane 6
Saint Mary 5, Dakota Wesleyan 2
Saint Mary 7, Dakota Wesleyan 5
Women’s College Golf
GPAC Championships Finals
1. Morningside (1276)
2. Jamestown (1355)
3. Dakota Wesleyan (1362)
4. Northwestern (1372)
6. Mount Marty (1409)
Indoor Football League
Arizona 63, Storm Storm 50
North American Hockey League
Robertson Cup Central Division Finals-Best of Five Series
Aberdeen Wings 3, Minot Minatouros 1 Series Tied 1-1