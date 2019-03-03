Sunday AM Scoreboard
NBA G-League
Texas 110, Sioux Falls Skyforce 95
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 86, Western Illinois 66
USD 78, UND 63
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 100, Western Illinois 62
USD 87, UND 54
NSIC Tournament Quarterfinals
Sioux Falls 103, Wayne State 76
UM-Duluth 80, Augustana 72
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AA SoDak 16
Brandon Valley 73, Brookings 47
Harrisburg 60, Sturgis Brown 48
Huron 51, Watertown 50
Rapid City Stevens 52, Rapid City Central 51
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Mitchell 59
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 68, Aberdeen Central 59
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 71, Sioux Falls Washington 58
Yankton 74, Pierre 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AA SoDak 16
Brandon Valley 51, Aberdeen Central 25
USHL
Tri-City 3, Sioux Falls Stampede 1
High School Girls’ Hockey
State Tournament Semifinals
Aberdeen 7, Brookings 2
Sioux Falls 6, Mitchell 1
Consolation Semifinals
Oahe Lady Capitals 4, Watertown 3
Sioux Center 3, Huron 2
High School Boys Hockey
Sioux Falls 6, Huron 0
Rushmore 4, Aberdeen 1
Mitchell 6, Watertown 5
College Baseball
SDSU 6, Missouri 3
SDSU 7, Central Arkansas 5
Drury 7, Augustana 2
Concordia 16, Dakota Wesleyan 1
Presentation 6, Dakota Wesleyan 1
College Softball
USD 4, Grand Canyon 1
Women’s College Tennis
Sioux Falls 4, St. Cloud State 0