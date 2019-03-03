Sunday, March 3, 2019
Sunday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

NBA G-League
Texas 110, Sioux Falls Skyforce 95

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 86, Western Illinois 66

USD 78, UND 63

Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 100, Western Illinois 62

USD 87, UND 54

NSIC Tournament Quarterfinals
Sioux Falls 103, Wayne State 76

UM-Duluth 80, Augustana 72

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AA SoDak 16
Brandon Valley 73, Brookings 47

Harrisburg 60, Sturgis Brown 48

Huron 51, Watertown 50

Rapid City Stevens 52, Rapid City Central 51

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Mitchell 59

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 68, Aberdeen Central 59

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 71, Sioux Falls Washington 58

Yankton 74, Pierre 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AA SoDak 16
Brandon Valley 51, Aberdeen Central 25

USHL
Tri-City 3, Sioux Falls Stampede 1

High School Girls’ Hockey
State Tournament Semifinals
Aberdeen 7, Brookings 2

Sioux Falls 6, Mitchell 1

Consolation Semifinals
Oahe Lady Capitals 4, Watertown 3

Sioux Center 3, Huron 2

High School Boys Hockey
Sioux Falls 6, Huron 0

Rushmore 4, Aberdeen 1

Mitchell 6, Watertown 5

College Baseball
SDSU 6, Missouri 3

SDSU 7, Central Arkansas 5

Drury 7, Augustana 2

Concordia 16, Dakota Wesleyan 1

Presentation 6, Dakota Wesleyan 1

College Softball
USD 4, Grand Canyon 1

Women’s College Tennis
Sioux Falls 4, St. Cloud State 0