Monday, February 11, 2019
Sunday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

High School Gymnastics
AA INDIVIDUAL ALL-AROUND STANDINGS
1. Myah Morris (Watertown)-38.425

2. Maria Krall (Mitchell)-36.675

3. Kaylee Bauder (Mitchell)-36.400

4. Erica Hageman (Watertown)-36.150

5. Alyssa Hughes (Mitchell)-36.075

A ALL-AROUND STANDINGS
1. Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-37.550

2. Jocelyn Krouse (West Central/Montrose)-36.725

3. Paige Simon (Deuel)-36.675

4. Rachel Blue (Deuel)-36.475

5. Carter Williams (Vermillion)-35.000

NBA G-League
Stockton 126, Sioux Falls Skyforce 107

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 80, UND 55

Augustana 92, St. Cloud State 91

MSU-Moorhead 75, Sioux Falls 71

Northern State 91, SMSU 81

Dakota Wesleyan 68, Concordia 63

Doane 55, Mount Marty 49

Presentation 64, Bellevue 57

Dickinson State 86, Dakota State 57

Women’s College Basketball
USD 75, Oral Roberts 64

SDSU 81, UND 58

St. Cloud State 68, Augustana 43

Sioux Falls 77, MSU-Moorhead 74

Northern State 56, SMSU 51

Mount Marty 69, Doane 63

Concordia 79, Dakota Wesleyan 66

Bellevue 61, Presentation 51

Dakota State 87, Dickinson State 79

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 43

Burke 59, Alcester-Hudson 44

Colome 61, Menno 49

Flandreau 65, Clark/Willow Lake 48

Harrisburg 66, Mitchell 52

Hill City 46, Douglas 41

Hot Springs 55, Red Cloud 49

Jones County 62, Gregory 57

Kadoka Area 67, Edgemont 39

Leola/Frederick 55, Webster 51

Madison 80, Canton 36

Milbank 57, Tri-Valley 41

Mobridge-Pollock 62, Groton Area 50

Northwestern 80, Eureka/Bowdle 35

Potter County 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 30

Redfield/Doland 60, Langford 43

Pipestone 50, Fairmont 48

Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Rapid City Stevens 43

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 52, Brookings 50

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Rapid City Central 53

Spearfish 58, Custer 49

Stanley County 77, Wall 56

Tea Area 68, Lennox 67

Timber Lake 68, Crazy Horse 34

Todd County 79, Miller 77

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 74, Avon 41

Watertown 57, Aberdeen Central 50

Waverly-South Shore 57, Wilmot 49

Dakota Wesleyan University Culver Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 45, Aberdeen Christian 37

Canistota 60, White River 59

DeSmet 73, Hanson 50

Dell Rapids St. Mary 74, Corsica/Stickney 51

Parker 59, Dell Rapids 45

Pine Ridge 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 36

Platte-Geddes 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 47

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Irene-Wakonda 56

Sioux Falls Christian 70, St. Thomas More 55

Sacred Hoops Classic

Crow Creek 69, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

Little Wound 62, Flandreau Indian 54

Lower Brule 67, Winnebago, Neb. 54

Oelrichs 58, Dupree 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 68, Watertown 59

Brandon Valley 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40

Burke 43, Alcester-Hudson 29

Centerville 69, Marty Indian 59

Dell Rapids 66, Sioux Valley 27

Deubrook 55, Chester 41

Estelline/Hendricks 46, James Valley Christian 18

Faith 75, Lemmon 47

Flandreau 53, Clark/Willow Lake 39

Flandreau Indian 82, Tiospaye Topa 37

Freeman 55, Florence/Henry 41

Garretson 54, Colman-Egan 42

Gregory 58, Jones County 48

Groton Area 39, Mobridge-Pollock 34

Highmore-Harrold 34, Wilmot 28

Hitchcock-Tulare 56, Potter County 45

Ipswich 58, Waverly-South Shore 52

Kimball/White Lake 49, Wolsey-Wessington 40

Lead-Deadwood 46, Bison 16

Lennox 77, Tea Area 63

Leola/Frederick 55, Webster 51

Madison 44, Canton 35

Milbank 38, Tri-Valley 28

Rapid City Christian 48, Newell 37

Sioux Falls Lincoln 42, Rapid City Stevens 34

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Brookings 36

Sioux Falls Washington 53, Rapid City Central 46

Spearfish 58, Custer 49

Todd County 63, Miller 41

Wagner 58, Hanson 55

Wall 62, Stanley County 46

West Central 76, Hamlin 74, OT

Sacred Hoops Classic

Crow Creek 79, Winnebago, Ill. 36

Flandreau Indian 80, McLaughlin 35

Lower Brule 82, Winnebago, Neb. 75, OT

Lyman 47, Dupree 43

USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 5, Waterloo Black Hawks 2

ECHL
Rapid City Rush 7, Wichita Thunder 4

High School Boys Hockey
Sioux Falls Flyers 9, Sioux Center Storm 2

Mitchell Marlins 3, Aberdeen Cougars 0

Huron All Stars 6, Watertown Lakers 2

High School Girls Hockey
Watertown Lakers 4, Huron All Stars 3

Sioux Falls Flyers 11, Sioux Center Storm 0

Aberdeen Cougars 13, Rushmore Thunder 1