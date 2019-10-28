Sunday AM Scoreboard

College Football

NDSU 23 SDSU 16

Southern Illinois 48 USD 28

Augustana 51 Minot State 6

USF 35 Northern State 13 South Dakota Mines 8 New Mexico Highlands 7

Morningside 69 DWU 0

Dakota State 35 Mayville State 14

College Volleyball

Augustana 3 Minnesota Crookston 0

Concordia-St. Paul 3 Northern State 0

St. Cloud St. 3 USF 0 High School Volleyball

Colome def. Stanley County, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-16, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20

Wagner def. Parkston, 25-23, 25-22

Winner def. Wagner, 23-25, 26-24, 25-13

Alliance Tournament

Pool Play

Pool B

Chadron, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-10, 25-4

Yuma, Colo. def. Little Wound, 25-9, 25-20

Consolation Semifinal

Yuma, Colo. def. Little Wound, 25-12, 25-10

East – West Invitational Tournament

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-17

Brookings def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-19

Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 27-29, 25-20, 25-15

Harrisburg def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 14-25, 25-12

Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-10

Rapid City Central def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-21

Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 17-25, 25-12, 25-14

Watertown def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-18, 25-12

Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-17

Yankton def. Sturgis Brown, 25-13, 25-14

Yankton def. Douglas, 24-26, 25-21, 25-15

Southeast South Dakota Conference Tournament

Pool Play

Pool 1

Parkston def. Burke, 25-18, 25-20

Pool 2

Winner def. Gregory, 25-8, 25-12

Winner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-8, 25-20

Pool 3

Wagner def. Chamberlain, 25-14, 25-11

Wagner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-15, 25-18

Wolsey-Wessington Tournament

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Philip, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22

James Valley Christian def. Bennett County, 25-16, 25-21

Langford def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15

Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 25-22, 25-6

Langford def. Philip, 25-17, 25-15

Philip def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-17

Warner def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-6

Warner def. James Valley Christian, 25-17, 25-18

Warner def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-18, 25-22

Wolsey-Wessington def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-5

Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-15, 33-31

Silver Division

Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-21, 25-23

Gold Division

Warner def. Langford, 25-22, 25-10 State Cross Country Meet

Class AA Boys Team Standings

1. Lincoln 39

2. Aberdeen Central 44

3. Rapid City Stevens 111

4. Brandon Valley 122

5. Washington 163

Class AA Girls Team Standings

1. Lincoln 35

2. Roosevelt 98

3. Rapid City Stevens 119

4. O’Gorman 123

5. Harrisburg 155

Class A Boys Standings

1. Sioux Falls Christian 40

2. Vermillion 57

3. St. Thomas More 62

4. Custer 68

5. Lennox 105

Class A Girls Standings

1. Custer 28

2. Hill City 69

3. Chamberlain 99

4. Lennox 108

5. Garretson 112

Class B Boys Team Standings

1. Burke 37

2. Timber Lake 45

3. Platte-Geddes 47

4. Newell 53

5. Freeman Academy/Marion 55

Class B Girls Standings

1. Dakota Hills 32

2. Wall 34

3. Burke 49

4. Hanson 49

5. Newell 50 USHL

Muskegon 6 Sioux Falls Stampede 1 ECHL Rapid City Rush 4, Utah Grizzlies 3 SO State Competitive Dance and Cheer

Overall Cheer

Place Team Score

1 SF Washington 292.5

2 SF O’Gorman 288.5

3 SF Roosevelt 286.5

4 Brandon Valley 265.5

5 Harrisburg 256

6 Aberdeen Central 224

7 Brookings 218.5

8 RC Central 214.5

9 Mitchell 204.5

10 Huron 197.5

11 SF Lincoln 188

12 Watertown 186.5

13 RC Stevens 184

14 Pierre T.F. Riggs 178.5

15 Yankton 175.5

16 Sturgis 173

17 Douglass 150 Overall Dance

Place Team Score

1 Sioux Falls Washington 293.83

2 Brandon Valley 290.83

3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 272.5

4 Huron 266

5 Yankton 257

6 Harrisburg 256.17

7 Sioux Falls Lincoln 253.83

8 Aberdeen Central 245.17