Sunday AM Scoreboard
College Football
NDSU 23 SDSU 16
Southern Illinois 48 USD 28
Augustana 51 Minot State 6
USF 35 Northern State 13 South Dakota Mines 8 New Mexico Highlands 7
Morningside 69 DWU 0
Dakota State 35 Mayville State 14
College Volleyball
Augustana 3 Minnesota Crookston 0
Concordia-St. Paul 3 Northern State 0
St. Cloud St. 3 USF 0 High School Volleyball
Colome def. Stanley County, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-16, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20
Wagner def. Parkston, 25-23, 25-22
Winner def. Wagner, 23-25, 26-24, 25-13
Alliance Tournament
Pool Play
Pool B
Chadron, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-10, 25-4
Yuma, Colo. def. Little Wound, 25-9, 25-20
Consolation Semifinal
Yuma, Colo. def. Little Wound, 25-12, 25-10
East – West Invitational Tournament
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20
Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-17
Brookings def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-19
Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 27-29, 25-20, 25-15
Harrisburg def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 14-25, 25-12
Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-10
Rapid City Central def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-21
Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 17-25, 25-12, 25-14
Watertown def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-18, 25-12
Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-17
Yankton def. Sturgis Brown, 25-13, 25-14
Yankton def. Douglas, 24-26, 25-21, 25-15
Southeast South Dakota Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Parkston def. Burke, 25-18, 25-20
Pool 2
Winner def. Gregory, 25-8, 25-12
Winner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-8, 25-20
Pool 3
Wagner def. Chamberlain, 25-14, 25-11
Wagner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-15, 25-18
Wolsey-Wessington Tournament
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Philip, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22
James Valley Christian def. Bennett County, 25-16, 25-21
Langford def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15
Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 25-22, 25-6
Langford def. Philip, 25-17, 25-15
Philip def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-17
Warner def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-6
Warner def. James Valley Christian, 25-17, 25-18
Warner def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-18, 25-22
Wolsey-Wessington def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-5
Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-15, 33-31
Silver Division
Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-21, 25-23
Gold Division
Warner def. Langford, 25-22, 25-10 State Cross Country Meet
Class AA Boys Team Standings
1. Lincoln 39
2. Aberdeen Central 44
3. Rapid City Stevens 111
4. Brandon Valley 122
5. Washington 163
Class AA Girls Team Standings
1. Lincoln 35
2. Roosevelt 98
3. Rapid City Stevens 119
4. O’Gorman 123
5. Harrisburg 155
Class A Boys Standings
1. Sioux Falls Christian 40
2. Vermillion 57
3. St. Thomas More 62
4. Custer 68
5. Lennox 105
Class A Girls Standings
1. Custer 28
2. Hill City 69
3. Chamberlain 99
4. Lennox 108
5. Garretson 112
Class B Boys Team Standings
1. Burke 37
2. Timber Lake 45
3. Platte-Geddes 47
4. Newell 53
5. Freeman Academy/Marion 55
Class B Girls Standings
1. Dakota Hills 32
2. Wall 34
3. Burke 49
4. Hanson 49
5. Newell 50 USHL
Muskegon 6 Sioux Falls Stampede 1 ECHL Rapid City Rush 4, Utah Grizzlies 3 SO State Competitive Dance and Cheer
Overall Cheer
Place Team Score
1 SF Washington 292.5
2 SF O’Gorman 288.5
3 SF Roosevelt 286.5
4 Brandon Valley 265.5
5 Harrisburg 256
6 Aberdeen Central 224
7 Brookings 218.5
8 RC Central 214.5
9 Mitchell 204.5
10 Huron 197.5
11 SF Lincoln 188
12 Watertown 186.5
13 RC Stevens 184
14 Pierre T.F. Riggs 178.5
15 Yankton 175.5
16 Sturgis 173
17 Douglass 150 Overall Dance
Place Team Score
1 Sioux Falls Washington 293.83
2 Brandon Valley 290.83
3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 272.5
4 Huron 266
5 Yankton 257
6 Harrisburg 256.17
7 Sioux Falls Lincoln 253.83
8 Aberdeen Central 245.17