Sunday AM Scoreboard
Men’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 82, Crookston 74
Northern State 88, MSU-Mankato 80
Mary 101, Augustana 87
Morningside 68, Mount Marty 56
Dakota State 74, Valley City State 71
Women’s College Basketball
USD 71, Fort Wayne 49
SDSU 74, Oral Roberts 65
Sioux Falls 80, Crookston 47
MSU-Mankato 54, Northern State 40
Mary 68, Augustana 62
Mount Marty 64, Morningside 57
Dakota Wesleyan 102, Saint Mary 51
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 68, Great Plains Lutheran 23
Brandon Valley 54, Pierre 31
Chamberlain 71, Sisseton 67
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 69, Winner 55
Clark/Willow Lake 61, Castlewood 27
DeSmet 75, James Valley Christian 23
Freeman 70, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62
Hot Springs 76, Hill City 53
Irene-Wakonda 65, Menno 48
Langford 64, Wilmot 53
Lyman 77, New Underwood 34
Marty Indian 69, Flandreau Indian 39
Mitchell 72, Spearfish 36
Mobridge-Pollock 65, Todd County 38
Northwestern 74, Waubay/Summit 42
Platte-Geddes 57, Miller 39
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Aberdeen Central 36
St. Francis Indian 74, McLaughlin 60
Sturgis Brown 48, Huron 42
Wagner 74, Avon 61
Wakpala 75, Crazy Horse 71
Wolsey-Wessington 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 24
Highmore Action Club Classic
Hitchcock-Tulare 42, Eureka/Bowdle 33
Little Moreau Tournament
Championship
Timber Lake 76, Lemmon 64
Fifth Place
Bison 55, McIntosh 40
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 54, Dupree 42
Third Place
Harding County 53, Faith 50
Sanford Pentagon Classic
Colman-Egan 47, Bon Homme 34
Corsica/Stickney 44, Warner 40
Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Mt. Vernon 50
LeMars, Iowa 55, Hamlin 38
Madison 80, Sioux City, North, Iowa 62
Sioux City, East, Iowa 75, Sioux Falls Christian 70
Sioux Valley 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 63
St. Thomas More 67, Harrisburg 55
Tea Area 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 47
Western Christian, Iowa 60, Dakota Valley 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 44, Great Plains Lutheran 28
Avon 71, Wagner 47
Brandon Valley 57, Pierre 47
Bridgewater-Emery 78, Gregory 57
DeSmet 75, James Valley Christian 23
Flandreau Indian 53, Marty Indian 35
Florence/Henry 51, Waverly-South Shore 50
Freeman 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40
Huron 58, Sturgis Brown 47
Langford 59, Wilmot 40
Menno 56, Irene-Wakonda 51
Miller 47, Platte-Geddes 30
Mitchell 64, Spearfish 39
New Underwood 47, Lyman 36
Pine Ridge 80, Crow Creek 73
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Wolsey-Wessington 36
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Aberdeen Central 26
St. Francis Indian 73, McLaughlin 64
Todd County 73, Mobridge-Pollock 17
Wakpala 66, Crazy Horse 63
Waubay/Summit 58, Northwestern 28
Winner 74, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 42
DAK-XII vs. NEC Conference Clash
Canton 56, Webster 48
Dakota Valley 43, Groton Area 35
Dell Rapids 56, Milbank 32
Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Tiospa Zina Tribal 26
Lennox 50, Redfield/Doland 37
Madison 56, Britton-Hecla 32
Sioux Falls Christian 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 36
Tea Area 66, Deuel 35
Vermillion 57, Clark/Willow Lake 41
West Central 49, Hamlin 36
Highmore Action Club Classic
Colome 70, Eureka/Bowdle 58
Ipswich 63, Philip 60
BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Sioux Falls Flyers 4, Oahe Capitals 4 OT
Brookings Rangers 4, Yankton Bucks 0
Sioux Center Storm 4, Wateetown Lakers 4 OT