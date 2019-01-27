Sunday AM Scoreboard
NBA G-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 121, Westchester 113
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3, Madison 2
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 3, Toledo Walleye 2 SO
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 83, Omaha 73
Western Illinois 65, USD 59
Augustana 78, Concordia-St. Paul 70
UM-Duluth 76, Northern State 70
Winona State 80, Sioux Falls 77
Morningside 87, Dakota Wesleyan 72
Waldorf 68, Dakota State 64
Mayville State 81, Presentation 74
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 81, Omaha 47
USD 92, Western Illinois 49
Concordia-St. Paul 77, Augustana 55
UM-Duluth 57, Northern State 41
Winona State 64, Sioux Falls 50
Dakota Wesleyan 82, Morningside 76
Mount Marty 68, Saint Mary 44
Waldorf 84, Dakota State 70
Mayville State 64, Presentation 55
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 68, Great Plains Lutheran 21
Brandon Valley 69, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 60
Castlewood 52, Deubrook 27
Chadron, Neb. 53, Douglas 37
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 73, Stanley County 72
Harding County 68, New Underwood 35
Hemingford, Neb. 77, Edgemont 45
James Valley Christian 61, Lake Preston 58
Leola/Frederick 57, South Border, N.D. 48
Newell 60, Philip 46
Rapid City Stevens 75, Scottsbluff, Neb. 69
St. Francis Indian 54, Freeman 48
Warner 51, Sully Buttes 49
Wilmot 62, Sargent Central, N.D. 40
Yankton 58, Pierre 37
Dak-XII vs. NEC Conference Clash
Dakota Valley 64, Hamlin 60
Dell Rapids 65, Sisseton 54
Deuel 60, Canton 40
Lennox 70, Britton-Hecla 32
Madison 59, Worthington, Minn. 45
Redfield 53, Tri-Valley 45
Sioux Falls Christian 72, Aberdeen Roncalli 41
Tea Area 69, Clark/Willow Lake 51
Vermillion 58, Groton Area 45
Webster 93, Elk Point-Jefferson 90, OT
West Central 45, Milbank 34
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Championship
Tiospa Zina Tribal 70, Lower Brule 45
Fifth Place
Marty Indian 59, Crazy Horse 48
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 57, Takini 39
Third Place
Omaha Nation, Neb. 58, Flandreau Indian 55
Dakota State University Shootout Classic
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 81, Waverly-South Shore 63
Bridgewater-Emery 85, Pine Ridge 77
Colman-Egan 66, Gayville-Volin 48
Little Wound 86, Canistota 79
Menno 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
Mitchell Christian 67, Alcester-Hudson 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Centerville 44, Edmunds Central 36
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 71, Stanley County 43
Douglas 46, Chadron, Neb. 38
Edgemont 46, Hemingford, Neb. 27
Faulkton 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 55
Freeman 53, St. Francis Indian 45
Freeman Academy/Marion 42, Elkton-Lake Benton 30
Great Plains Lutheran 63, Aberdeen Christian 42
Harrisburg 53, Watertown 35
Lake Preston 57, James Valley Christian 52
New Underwood 57, Harding County 23
Philip 49, Newell 30
Rapid City Stevens 51, Scottsbluff, Neb. 49
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46, Brandon Valley 36
South Border, N.D. 51, Leola/Frederick 30
Wall 45, Lyman 43
Warner 48, Sully Buttes 38
Wilmot 47, Sargent Central, N.D. 46
Wolsey-Wessington 72, Wessington Springs 32
Yankton 57, Pierre 38
Big East Conference Tournament
Championship
Beresford 49, McCook Central/Montrose 42
Fifth Place
Garretson 68, Chester 51
Seventh Place
Sioux Valley 42, Baltic 25
Third Place
Flandreau 57, Parker 39
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Championship
Lower Brule 57, Flandreau Indian 31
Fifth Place
Marty Indian 51, Omaha Nation, Neb. 40
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 58, Takini 47
Third Place
Tiospa Zina Tribal 66, Crazy Horse 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Jones County vs. Bennett County, ppd.
High School Wrestling
Les Tlustos Brookings Invitational
Team Standings
1. Pierre (209.5)
2. RC Central (187)
3. Mitchell (170)
4. Harrisburg (141)
5. Brandon Valley (137)
High School Gymnastics
Deuel Invite
1. Deuel (145.050)
2. Estelline/Hendricks (134.250)
3. Milbank (130.750)
4. Britton (119.050)
5. Harrisburg (117.800)
Metro Meet
1. O’Gorman (134.700)
2. Lincoln (132.900)
3. Roosevelt (132.250)
4. Washington (119)
Women’s College Tennis
Iowa State 6, USD 1
College Swimming & Diving
Men
USD 163, SDSU 137
Women
USD 213, SDSU 83
High School Hockey
Boys
Watertown Lakers 3, Aberdeen Cougars 2
Girls
Aberdeen Cougars 6, Brookings Rangers 1
Huron All Stars 1, Sioux Falls Flyers 0
Mitchell Marlins 5, Sioux Center Storm 1
Rushmore Thunder 2, Watertown Lakers 0