Sunday, January 20, 2019
Latest:
Sports 

Sunday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

Men’s College Basketball

Augustana 87 MSU Moorhead 82

Minot State 75 USF 70

Wayne State 84 Northern State 81

Dakota Wesleyan 79 Hastings 60

Midland 100 Mount Mary 84

Women’s College Basketball

USF 59 Minot State 54

MSU Moorhead 79 Augustana 61

Wayne State 60 Northern State 56

Hastings 79 Dakota Wesleyan 76

Midland 68 Mount Marty 63

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 7 Fargo Force 4

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bowman County, N.D. 59, Belle Fourche 41

Burke 53, Gayville-Volin 47

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 72, Little Wound 69

Dell Rapids 68, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

Faulkton 58, Waubay/Summit 30

Gregory 51, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49

Harrisburg 64, Pierre 57

Highmore-Harrold 55, McCook Central/Montrose 46

Ipswich 60, James Valley Christian 52

Iroquois 55, Great Plains Lutheran 47

Red Cloud 68, Custer 55

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Watertown 56

Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Huron 52

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Rapid City Stevens 51

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58, Rapid City Central 56

Tiospa Zina Tribal 83, Flandreau Indian 55

Todd County 70, Crow Creek 68

Wall 51, New Underwood 30

West Central 74, Milbank 64

DVC Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Deubrook 50, Estelline/Hendricks 40

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55, Lake Preston 52

Semifinal

Arlington 63, Colman-Egan 37

Elkton-Lake Benton 76, Dell Rapids St. Mary 69

Hanson Classic

Aberdeen Roncalli 82, Sioux Valley 81

Clark/Willow Lake 62, Timber Lake 41

Flandreau 53, Leola/Frederick 45

Hanson 47, Colome 44

Irene-Wakonda 57, Castlewood 55

Parker 69, Rapid City Christian 59

Viborg-Hurley 70, Aberdeen Christian 60

White River 61, Bridgewater-Emery 56

Tea Area 58 St. Thomas More 54

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Edgemont 49, Crawford, Neb. 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bon Homme 51, Jones County 20

Bowman County, N.D. 44, Belle Fourche 35

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67, Little Wound 51

Dell Rapids 64, Elk Point-Jefferson 54

Faith 77, McIntosh 42

Faulkton 55, Waubay/Summit 30

Flandreau Indian 61, Tiospa Zina Tribal 60

Great Plains Lutheran 56, Iroquois 17

Gregory 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 42

Harding County 51, Tiospaye Topa 43

Ipswich 59, James Valley Christian 43

Lead-Deadwood 53, Hot Springs 23

Lemmon 56, Bison 23

New Underwood 50, Wall 27

Northwestern 63, Wilmot 59

Philip 58, Bennett County 25

Rapid City Central 69, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Red Cloud 69, Custer 27

Sioux Falls Lincoln 54, Huron 34

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Rapid City Stevens 42

Timber Lake 71, Dupree 64

Todd County 67, Crow Creek 46

Waverly-South Shore 63, Kadoka Area 51

West Central 58, Milbank 42

White River 62, Lyman 42

Wolsey-Wessington 43, Potter County 27

DVC Tournament

Championship

Estelline/Hendricks 58, Deubrook 55

Fifth Place

Lake Preston 49, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43

Seventh Place

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 37

Third Place

Arlington 40, Colman-Egan 39

Great Plains Conference Classic

Marty Indian 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 34

WRESTLING

East West Duals in Pierre

Brandon Valley 37 Sturgis 30

Rapid City Central 36 Watertown 33

Pierre 47 Rapid City Central 18

Rapid City Stevens 31 Watertown 27

Pierre 35 Sturgis 28

Rapid City Stevens 24 Brandon Valley 6

Watertown 33 Sturgis 30

Rapid City Central 37 Brandon Valley 36

Pierre 28 Rapid City Stevens 25

Dakota XII Conference Meet
Canton 258.5 points

Madison 166

Dell Rapids 113.5

Tea Area 100

Vermillion 93

West Central 89

Elk Point-Jefferson 79

Lennox 78

Tri-Valley 57

Dakota Valley 42

Kingsbury County Invitational
Sisseton 115.5 points

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 110.5

Brookings 107.5

Lyman County 84

Parker 75

Kingsbury County 72.5

Warner/Northwestern 64

Sioux Falls Washington 43.5

Sioux Valley 34.5

Marion/Freeman 32

Groton Area 31.5

Flandreau 26

Britton/Hecla 11

Hamlin 11

Tiospa Zina 0

Parkston Little ‘B’ Invitational
West Sioux, Iowa 224.0 points

Howard 141

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Iowa 124.5

Webster 119

Clark/Willow Lake 113.5

Faulkton 109

Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica 105.5

Parkston 96

McCook Central/Montrose 95

Bennet County 82

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Iowa 61

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 59

Fulda-Murray City Central 19.5

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 0

River City Rumble
Mitchell 148.0 points

Chamberlain 144

Huron 139.5

Harrisburg 118

Aberdeen Central 116

Douglas 94

Belle Fourche 69

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56

Todd County 33.5

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 0

Milbank 0

Winner Invitational
Winner 186.5 points

Philip 180.5

Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 174

Custer 115

Wagner 113

Bon Homme/Scotland 98.5

High School Boys Hockey

Watertown 5 Yankton 3

Brookings 4 Huron 1

Oahe Capitals 3 Mitchell 1

High School Girls ZHockey

Brookings 7 Sioux Center 2

Mitchell 12 Oahe Lady Capitals 4

Aberdeen 8 Sioux Falls 2