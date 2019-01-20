Sunday AM Scoreboard
Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 87 MSU Moorhead 82
Minot State 75 USF 70
Wayne State 84 Northern State 81
Dakota Wesleyan 79 Hastings 60
Midland 100 Mount Mary 84
Women’s College Basketball
USF 59 Minot State 54
MSU Moorhead 79 Augustana 61
Wayne State 60 Northern State 56
Hastings 79 Dakota Wesleyan 76
Midland 68 Mount Marty 63
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 7 Fargo Force 4
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bowman County, N.D. 59, Belle Fourche 41
Burke 53, Gayville-Volin 47
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 72, Little Wound 69
Dell Rapids 68, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Faulkton 58, Waubay/Summit 30
Gregory 51, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49
Harrisburg 64, Pierre 57
Highmore-Harrold 55, McCook Central/Montrose 46
Ipswich 60, James Valley Christian 52
Iroquois 55, Great Plains Lutheran 47
Red Cloud 68, Custer 55
Sioux Falls Christian 61, Watertown 56
Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Huron 52
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Rapid City Stevens 51
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58, Rapid City Central 56
Tiospa Zina Tribal 83, Flandreau Indian 55
Todd County 70, Crow Creek 68
Wall 51, New Underwood 30
West Central 74, Milbank 64
DVC Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Deubrook 50, Estelline/Hendricks 40
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55, Lake Preston 52
Semifinal
Arlington 63, Colman-Egan 37
Elkton-Lake Benton 76, Dell Rapids St. Mary 69
Hanson Classic
Aberdeen Roncalli 82, Sioux Valley 81
Clark/Willow Lake 62, Timber Lake 41
Flandreau 53, Leola/Frederick 45
Hanson 47, Colome 44
Irene-Wakonda 57, Castlewood 55
Parker 69, Rapid City Christian 59
Viborg-Hurley 70, Aberdeen Christian 60
White River 61, Bridgewater-Emery 56
Tea Area 58 St. Thomas More 54
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Edgemont 49, Crawford, Neb. 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 51, Jones County 20
Bowman County, N.D. 44, Belle Fourche 35
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67, Little Wound 51
Dell Rapids 64, Elk Point-Jefferson 54
Faith 77, McIntosh 42
Faulkton 55, Waubay/Summit 30
Flandreau Indian 61, Tiospa Zina Tribal 60
Great Plains Lutheran 56, Iroquois 17
Gregory 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 42
Harding County 51, Tiospaye Topa 43
Ipswich 59, James Valley Christian 43
Lead-Deadwood 53, Hot Springs 23
Lemmon 56, Bison 23
New Underwood 50, Wall 27
Northwestern 63, Wilmot 59
Philip 58, Bennett County 25
Rapid City Central 69, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Red Cloud 69, Custer 27
Sioux Falls Lincoln 54, Huron 34
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Rapid City Stevens 42
Timber Lake 71, Dupree 64
Todd County 67, Crow Creek 46
Waverly-South Shore 63, Kadoka Area 51
West Central 58, Milbank 42
White River 62, Lyman 42
Wolsey-Wessington 43, Potter County 27
DVC Tournament
Championship
Estelline/Hendricks 58, Deubrook 55
Fifth Place
Lake Preston 49, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43
Seventh Place
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 37
Third Place
Arlington 40, Colman-Egan 39
Great Plains Conference Classic
Marty Indian 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 34
WRESTLING
East West Duals in Pierre
Brandon Valley 37 Sturgis 30
Rapid City Central 36 Watertown 33
Pierre 47 Rapid City Central 18
Rapid City Stevens 31 Watertown 27
Pierre 35 Sturgis 28
Rapid City Stevens 24 Brandon Valley 6
Watertown 33 Sturgis 30
Rapid City Central 37 Brandon Valley 36
Pierre 28 Rapid City Stevens 25
Dakota XII Conference Meet
Canton 258.5 points
Madison 166
Dell Rapids 113.5
Tea Area 100
Vermillion 93
West Central 89
Elk Point-Jefferson 79
Lennox 78
Tri-Valley 57
Dakota Valley 42
Kingsbury County Invitational
Sisseton 115.5 points
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 110.5
Brookings 107.5
Lyman County 84
Parker 75
Kingsbury County 72.5
Warner/Northwestern 64
Sioux Falls Washington 43.5
Sioux Valley 34.5
Marion/Freeman 32
Groton Area 31.5
Flandreau 26
Britton/Hecla 11
Hamlin 11
Tiospa Zina 0
Parkston Little ‘B’ Invitational
West Sioux, Iowa 224.0 points
Howard 141
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Iowa 124.5
Webster 119
Clark/Willow Lake 113.5
Faulkton 109
Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica 105.5
Parkston 96
McCook Central/Montrose 95
Bennet County 82
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Iowa 61
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 59
Fulda-Murray City Central 19.5
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 0
River City Rumble
Mitchell 148.0 points
Chamberlain 144
Huron 139.5
Harrisburg 118
Aberdeen Central 116
Douglas 94
Belle Fourche 69
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56
Todd County 33.5
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 0
Milbank 0
Winner Invitational
Winner 186.5 points
Philip 180.5
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 174
Custer 115
Wagner 113
Bon Homme/Scotland 98.5
High School Boys Hockey
Watertown 5 Yankton 3
Brookings 4 Huron 1
Oahe Capitals 3 Mitchell 1
High School Girls ZHockey
Brookings 7 Sioux Center 2
Mitchell 12 Oahe Lady Capitals 4
Aberdeen 8 Sioux Falls 2