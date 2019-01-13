Sunday AM Scoreboard
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 84 Oral Roberts 65
USF 95 Concordia-St. Paul 64
Northern St. 73 Bemidji State 53
Winona State 87 Augustana 67
MSU-Mankato 101 SMSU 72
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 68 Oral Roberts 55
USD 69 Purdue Fort Wayne 51
Augustana 75 Winona State 65
Northern State 56 Bemidji State 47
SMSU 88 MSU-Mankato 73
Concordia-St. Paul 69 USF 64
USHL
Sioux Falls 4 Sioux City 3
ECHL
Tulsa 5 Rapid City Rush 1
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bison 53, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49
Chamberlain 46, Bon Homme 44
Chester 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 54
Dell Rapids 72, Milbank 44
Edmunds Central 74, Eureka/Bowdle 41
Gayville-Volin 66, Burke 62
Harrisburg 67, Douglas 35
Langford 71, Great Plains Lutheran 29
Luverne, Minn. 78, Garretson 61
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 55, Huron 36
Tea Area 95, Canton 56
Todd County 68, St. Francis Indian 52
Watertown 62, Sioux Falls Washington 45
Wright, Wyo. 63, Belle Fourche 52
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 61, Wilmot 48
Yankton 62, Aberdeen Central 29
281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Highmore-Harrold 57, Hitchcock-Tulare 22
James Valley Christian 62, Wessington Springs 37
Jones County Tournament
Championship
White River 97, Colome 41
Fifth Place
Stanley County 58, Kadoka Area 51
Seventh Place
Bennett County 63, Philip 47
Third Place
Jones County 49, Lyman 30
Pheasant Shoot-Out
Little Wound 85, Groton Area 72
Parkston 62, Flandreau Indian 49
Redfield/Doland 63, Gregory 54
Timber Lake 63, Northwestern 52
Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic
Fergus Falls, Minn. 67, Lower Brule 41
George-Little Rock, Iowa 66, Red Cloud 49
Hibbing, Minn. 69, Deubrook 31
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Sioux Center, Iowa 55
West River Tournament
Championship
Hot Springs 0, Upton, Wyo. 0
Fifth Place
Edgemont 48, Newell 47
Seventh Place
New Underwood 46, Moorcroft, Wyo. 23
Third Place
Faith 55, Wall 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 39, Wright, Wyo. 34
Burke 51, Gayville-Volin 35
Campbell County, Wyo. 52, Rapid City Stevens 40
Castlewood 57, Deuel 45
Chamberlain 37, Bon Homme 32
Chester 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 26
Edmunds Central 35, Eureka/Bowdle 24
Harrisburg 66, Unity Christian, Iowa 51
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 69, Bison 15
Hill City 48, Sundance, Wyo. 25
Luverne, Minn. 69, Garretson 55
New Underwood 42, White River 40
Scotland 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 46
Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 39
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 63, Huron 27
Sioux Falls Washington 70, Watertown 52
Todd County 79, St. Francis Indian 44
Yankton 49, Aberdeen Central 44
Dakota State University Classic
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Arlington 40
Hartington-Newcastle, Neb. 48, Canistota 43
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 66, Hamlin 63
Menno 72, Lake Preston 55
Mitchell Christian 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22
Tri-Valley 63, Platte-Geddes 49
Viborg-Hurley 69, Waverly-South Shore 65
Hanson Corn Palace Classic
Crofton, Neb. 48, Flandreau 35
Dell Rapids 76, Pine Ridge 44
Freeman 46, Faulkton 42
Hanson 33, Sully Buttes 23
Irene-Wakonda 35, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32
Lennox 61, St. Thomas More 57, OT
Waubay/Summit 50, Avon 40
Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic
Deubrook 80, McLaughlin 44
Fergus Falls, Minn. 68, Lower Brule 31
Red Cloud 59, George-Little Rock, Iowa 41
Sioux Center, Iowa 40, Sioux Falls Christian 34
West River Tournament
Championship
Faith 74, Edgemont 29
Fifth Place
Rapid City Christian 48, Hot Springs 29
Seventh Place
Oelrichs 58, Upton, Wyo. 49
Third Place
Moorcroft, Wyo. 58, Newell 47
WRESTLING
Battler Invitational
South Border, N.D. 190.5 points
Chamberlain 173
Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 152
Redfield Area 143
Faulkton Area 88
Mobridge-Pollock 79
Potter County 75
Stanley County 74.5
Sunshine Bible Academy 56.5
Pierre T.F. Riggs 48
Standing Rock, N.D. 41
Deuel 39
Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 26
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 23
Lemmon/McIntosh 16
Warner 8
Faith 7
McLaughlin 4
Sully Buttes 2
Bennett County Invitational
Belle Fourche 139.0 points
Bennett County 134
Lyman 104.5
Rapid City Stevens 99.5
Hill City 52
Crawford, Neb. 46
Custer 44
Little Wound 28
Rapid City Central 28
Pine Ridge 23
Red Cloud 21
Nighthawk Invitational
Spirit Lake Park, Iowa 211.0 points
West Hancock, Iowa 165
West Lyon, Iowa 159
Okoboji, Iowa 145
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 95
Sioux Falls Lincoln 93
MOC-Floyd Valley, Iowa 81.5
Western Christian, Iowa 75
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Iowa 63
Tri-Valley Tournament
Winner 226.0 points
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 213.5
Dell Rapids 142
Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 138
Sisseton 119
Parker 101
Elk Point-Jefferson 94
Lennox 87
Garretson 82
Tri-Valley 72
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 47
Marion/Freeman 44
Aberdeen Central JV 17
Flandreau 10
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 3
Jerry Opbroek Invitational
Rapid City Stevens 133.0
East Ridge 127.5
Watertown 126.0
Pierre 108.0
Mitchell 86.5
Howard 65.5
Wagner 65.0
Sturgis 64.0
Parkston 62.0
Harrisburg Invitational
Harrisburg 226.0
Madison 225.5
Aberdeen Central 168.5
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 157.0
Beresford/Alc-Hud 153.5
Yankton 110.5
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 104.0
Milbank 95.5
Sioux Falls Washington 64.5
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 56.0
Dakota Valley 34.0
Harrisburg JV 28.0
Fulda/MCC 11.0
Phillip Invitational
Philip Area 228.5
Custer 188.0
Douglas 154.0
McCook Central/Montrose 124.0
Webster Area 118.0
Hot Springs 113.0
Clark/Willow Lake 100.5
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 84.5
Groton 62.5
St. Thomas More 40.0
Harding County 26.0
High School Boys Hockey
Rushmore 4 Watertown 2
Oahe Capitals 4 Sioux Center 3
Sioux Falls 2 Brookings 0
Mitchell 8 Aberdeen 4
Huron 11 Yankton 2
High School Girls Hockey
Brookings 8 Oahe Lady Capitals 0
Sioux Falls 15 Rushmore 0
Aberdeen 13 Watertown 0