Sunday, January 13, 2019
Sunday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 84 Oral Roberts 65

USF 95 Concordia-St. Paul 64

Northern St. 73 Bemidji State 53

Winona State 87 Augustana 67

MSU-Mankato 101 SMSU 72

Women’s College Basketball

SDSU 68 Oral Roberts 55

USD 69 Purdue Fort Wayne 51

Augustana 75 Winona State 65

Northern State 56 Bemidji State 47

SMSU 88 MSU-Mankato 73

Concordia-St. Paul 69 USF 64

USHL

Sioux Falls 4 Sioux City 3

ECHL

Tulsa 5 Rapid City Rush 1

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bison 53, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49

Chamberlain 46, Bon Homme 44

Chester 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 54

Dell Rapids 72, Milbank 44

Edmunds Central 74, Eureka/Bowdle 41

Gayville-Volin 66, Burke 62

Harrisburg 67, Douglas 35

Langford 71, Great Plains Lutheran 29

Luverne, Minn. 78, Garretson 61

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 55, Huron 36

Tea Area 95, Canton 56

Todd County 68, St. Francis Indian 52

Watertown 62, Sioux Falls Washington 45

Wright, Wyo. 63, Belle Fourche 52

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 61, Wilmot 48

Yankton 62, Aberdeen Central 29

281 Conference Tournament

First Round

Highmore-Harrold 57, Hitchcock-Tulare 22

James Valley Christian 62, Wessington Springs 37

Jones County Tournament

Championship

White River 97, Colome 41

Fifth Place

Stanley County 58, Kadoka Area 51

Seventh Place

Bennett County 63, Philip 47

Third Place

Jones County 49, Lyman 30

Pheasant Shoot-Out

Little Wound 85, Groton Area 72

Parkston 62, Flandreau Indian 49

Redfield/Doland 63, Gregory 54

Timber Lake 63, Northwestern 52

Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic

Fergus Falls, Minn. 67, Lower Brule 41

George-Little Rock, Iowa 66, Red Cloud 49

Hibbing, Minn. 69, Deubrook 31

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Sioux Center, Iowa 55

West River Tournament

Championship

Hot Springs 0, Upton, Wyo. 0

Fifth Place

Edgemont 48, Newell 47

Seventh Place

New Underwood 46, Moorcroft, Wyo. 23

Third Place

Faith 55, Wall 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Belle Fourche 39, Wright, Wyo. 34

Burke 51, Gayville-Volin 35

Campbell County, Wyo. 52, Rapid City Stevens 40

Castlewood 57, Deuel 45

Chamberlain 37, Bon Homme 32

Chester 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 26

Edmunds Central 35, Eureka/Bowdle 24

Harrisburg 66, Unity Christian, Iowa 51

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 69, Bison 15

Hill City 48, Sundance, Wyo. 25

Luverne, Minn. 69, Garretson 55

New Underwood 42, White River 40

Scotland 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 46

Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 39

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 63, Huron 27

Sioux Falls Washington 70, Watertown 52

Todd County 79, St. Francis Indian 44

Yankton 49, Aberdeen Central 44

Dakota State University Classic

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Arlington 40

Hartington-Newcastle, Neb. 48, Canistota 43

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 66, Hamlin 63

Menno 72, Lake Preston 55

Mitchell Christian 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22

Tri-Valley 63, Platte-Geddes 49

Viborg-Hurley 69, Waverly-South Shore 65

Hanson Corn Palace Classic

Crofton, Neb. 48, Flandreau 35

Dell Rapids 76, Pine Ridge 44

Freeman 46, Faulkton 42

Hanson 33, Sully Buttes 23

Irene-Wakonda 35, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32

Lennox 61, St. Thomas More 57, OT

Waubay/Summit 50, Avon 40

Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic

Deubrook 80, McLaughlin 44

Fergus Falls, Minn. 68, Lower Brule 31

Red Cloud 59, George-Little Rock, Iowa 41

Sioux Center, Iowa 40, Sioux Falls Christian 34

West River Tournament

Championship

Faith 74, Edgemont 29

Fifth Place

Rapid City Christian 48, Hot Springs 29

Seventh Place

Oelrichs 58, Upton, Wyo. 49

Third Place

Moorcroft, Wyo. 58, Newell 47

WRESTLING
Battler Invitational
South Border, N.D. 190.5 points

Chamberlain 173

Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 152

Redfield Area 143

Faulkton Area 88

Mobridge-Pollock 79

Potter County 75

Stanley County 74.5

Sunshine Bible Academy 56.5

Pierre T.F. Riggs 48

Standing Rock, N.D. 41

Deuel 39

Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 26

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 23

Lemmon/McIntosh 16

Warner 8

Faith 7

McLaughlin 4

Sully Buttes 2

Bennett County Invitational
Belle Fourche 139.0 points

Bennett County 134

Lyman 104.5

Rapid City Stevens 99.5

Hill City 52

Crawford, Neb. 46

Custer 44

Little Wound 28

Rapid City Central 28

Pine Ridge 23

Red Cloud 21

Nighthawk Invitational
Spirit Lake Park, Iowa 211.0 points

West Hancock, Iowa 165

West Lyon, Iowa 159

Okoboji, Iowa 145

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 95

Sioux Falls Lincoln 93

MOC-Floyd Valley, Iowa 81.5

Western Christian, Iowa 75

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Iowa 63

Tri-Valley Tournament
Winner 226.0 points

Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 213.5

Dell Rapids 142

Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 138

Sisseton 119

Parker 101

Elk Point-Jefferson 94

Lennox 87

Garretson 82

Tri-Valley 72

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 47

Marion/Freeman 44

Aberdeen Central JV 17

Flandreau 10

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 3

Jerry Opbroek Invitational
Rapid City Stevens 133.0

East Ridge 127.5

Watertown 126.0

Pierre 108.0

Mitchell 86.5

Howard 65.5

Wagner 65.0

Sturgis 64.0

Parkston 62.0

Harrisburg Invitational
Harrisburg 226.0

Madison 225.5

Aberdeen Central 168.5

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 157.0

Beresford/Alc-Hud 153.5

Yankton 110.5

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 104.0

Milbank 95.5

Sioux Falls Washington 64.5

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 56.0

Dakota Valley 34.0

Harrisburg JV 28.0

Fulda/MCC 11.0

Phillip Invitational

Philip Area 228.5

Custer 188.0

Douglas 154.0

McCook Central/Montrose 124.0

Webster Area 118.0

Hot Springs 113.0

Clark/Willow Lake 100.5

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 84.5

Groton 62.5

St. Thomas More 40.0

Harding County 26.0

High School Boys Hockey

Rushmore 4 Watertown 2

Oahe Capitals 4 Sioux Center 3

Sioux Falls 2 Brookings 0

Mitchell 8 Aberdeen 4

Huron 11 Yankton 2

High School Girls Hockey

Brookings 8 Oahe Lady Capitals 0

Sioux Falls 15 Rushmore 0

Aberdeen 13 Watertown 0