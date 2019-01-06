Sunday AM Scoreboard
Men’s College Basketball
USF 77 Augustana 73
Northern State 79 Winona State 68
Morningside 94 Mount Marty 49
Women’s College Basketball
USF 65 Augustana 60
Winona State 58 Northern State 37
Dakota Wesleyan 84 College of St. Mary 55
Morningside 89 Mount Marty 63
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3 Des Moines 2
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 4 Kansas City Mallards 1
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 62, Ipswich 46
Bennett County 52, Wall 50
Bridgewater-Emery 82, Colman-Egan 57
Britton-Hecla 63, Castlewood 60
Canistota 59, Parkston 43
Clark/Willow Lake 68, Wilmot 40
Corsica/Stickney 71, Wagner 37
Douglas 46, Spearfish 36
Edgemont 59, Sioux County, Neb. 33
Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Alcester-Hudson 37
Faith 62, Harding County 38
Faulkton 57, Eureka/Bowdle 22
Florence/Henry 62, Deubrook 48
Kimball/White Lake 68, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54
Leola/Frederick 66, Waubay/Summit 48
Newell 65, McIntosh 44
Potter County 71, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 64
Rapid City Central 38, Pierre 29
Rapid City Stevens 55, Aberdeen Central 39
Redfield/Doland 57, Lake Preston 35
Sioux Falls Christian 77, Unity Christian, Iowa 58
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 53
St. Paul Central, Minn. 70, Lennox 64
Sully Buttes 59, James Valley Christian 45
Sunshine Bible Academy 56, Dupree 40
Big East Conference Tournament
Championship
Parker 63, Sioux Valley 50
Fifth Place
Baltic 74, McCook Central/Montrose 73
Seventh Place
Chester 59, Garretson 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Avon 52, Marty Indian 22
Clark/Willow Lake 53, Wilmot 25
Corsica/Stickney 63, Wagner 46
Douglas 52, Spearfish 34
Faulkton 60, Eureka/Bowdle 22
Mitchell 67, Huron 46
Newell 54, McIntosh 34
Rapid City Central 48, Pierre 36
Rapid City Christian 50, Jones County 17
Rapid City Stevens 59, Aberdeen Central 54
Sioux County, Neb. 41, Edgemont 32
Sioux Falls Christian 58, Unity Christian, Iowa 49
Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Yankton 42
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 37, Watertown 25
St. Thomas More 56, Tea Area 46, OT
Sully Buttes 58, James Valley Christian 21
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 58, Kimball/White Lake 36
Wall 50, Bennett County 34
Waubay/Summit 58, Leola/Frederick 20
Winner 73, Gregory 27
Redfield Pheasant Classic
Langford 59, Wessington Springs 25
WRESTLING
2019 Hettinger Classic
New Salem-Almont, N.D. 327.0 points
Moorcroft, Wyo. 240
Bowman-Beach, N.D. 208.5
Hettinger-Scranton, N.D. 204
Miles City, Mont. 181
Killdeer, N.D. 165
Linton-HMB, N.D. 123
Dickinson, N.D. 77
Kenmare-Bowbells, N.D. 61.5
Baker, Mont. 59.5
Broadus, Mont. 52.5
Harding County 36
Alexander, N.D. 30.5
Lemmon 29
Standing Rock, N.D. 25
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 22
Faith 20
McLaughlin 18
Big Stone Therapies Border Battle Dual Tournament
Border West Buccaneers, Minn. 57, Lennox 23
Border West Buccaneers, Minn. 74, Sioux Falls Washington 6
Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle/Montevideo United, Minn. 50, Milbank 30
Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle/Montevideo United, Minn. 59, Lennox 21
Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle/Montevideo United, Minn. 81, Sioux Falls Washington 0
Minneota, Minn. 62, Lennox 16
Minneota, Minn. 63, Milbank 6
Minneota, Minn. 75, Sioux Falls Washington 3
Wabasso-Red Rock Central, Minn. 46, Border West Buccaneers, Minn. 31
Wabasso-Red Rock Central, Minn. 54, Lennox 28
Wabasso-Red Rock Central, Minn. 57, Sioux Falls Washington 22
Bismarck Rotary Tournament
Sidney, Mont. 213.0 points
Bismarck, N.D. 206
Rapid City Central 155
Rapid City Stevens 149
Watertown 136
Aberdeen Central 132.5
Dickinson, N.D. 106.5
Napoleon, N.D. 106.5
Mandan, N.D. 102
Grand Forks Central, N.D. 101
Minot, N.D. 91.5
Bismarck Century, N.D. 90.5
West Fargo, N.D. 88.5
Carrington, N.D. 74
Glasgow, Mont. 73
Valley City, N.D. 73
Bismarck St. Mary’s, N.D. 72
Turtle Mountain, N.D. 56
Devils Lake, N.D. 55.5
Williston, N.D. 55
Bismarck Legacy, N.D. 52
Fargo Davies, N.D. 50
Fargo North, N.D. 47
Moorhead, Minn. 45.5
Fargo South, N.D. 40
Jamestown, N.D. 39
West Fargo Sheyenne, N.D. 39
Watford City, N.D. 28
Beulah-Hazen, N.D. 23
Wahpeton, N.D. 20
Dan Pansch Invitational
Canton 223.0 points
Fairmont, Minn. 210.5
Chamberlain 144.5
Huron 142.5
Harrisburg 123.5
Brandon Valley 112
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 85.5
Tea Area 82.5
Bon Homme/Scotland 82
Dell Rapids 76
Tri-Valley 66
Beresford 62
Vermillion 57
West Central 46
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42
Yankton 42
Garretson 33
Flandreau 20
Luverne, Minn. 15.5
Miller/Highmore-Harrold Tournament
Burke/Gregory 138.0 points
Philip Area 133.5
Redfield Area 112
Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 107.5
Parker 98
Wagner 89.5
Howard 83
Faulkton Area 76
Clark/Willow Lake 59.5
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney 57.5
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 47
Groton Area 27.5
Deuel 26
Ipswich/Leola 18
Sioux Valley 17
Sully Buttes 1
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
Mid Dakota Monster Tournament at Presho
1 Pierre T.F. Riggs 322.5
2 Winner 283.5
3 Kimball/White Lake/Platte – Geddes 183.0
4 Custer 176.0
5 McCook Central/Montrose 149.0
6 Hot Springs 134.0
7 O`Neill 116.0
8 Spearfish 109.5
9 Kingsbury County 98.
10 Bennett County 82.5
11 Belle Fourche 77.0
12 Lyman 74.0
13 Mobridge – Pollock 73.0
14 Stanley County 55.0
15 Potter County 53.0
16 Newell 35.0
High School Boys Hockey
Watertown Lakes 5 Oahe Capitals 3
Rushmore Thunder 10 Yankton Bucks 0
High Scholl Girls Hockey
Oahe Lady Capitals 13 Huron All stars 5
Mitchell Marlins 12 Rushmore Thunder 0
Sioux Falls Flyers 9 Sioux Center Storm 0
Aberdeen Cougars 9 Brookings Rangers 0