Sunday, January 6, 2019
Sunday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

Men’s College Basketball

USF 77 Augustana 73

Northern State 79 Winona State 68

Morningside 94 Mount Marty 49

Women’s College Basketball

USF 65 Augustana 60

Winona State 58 Northern State 37

Dakota Wesleyan 84 College of St. Mary 55

Morningside 89 Mount Marty 63

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 3 Des Moines 2

ECHL

Rapid City Rush 4 Kansas City Mallards 1

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 62, Ipswich 46

Bennett County 52, Wall 50

Bridgewater-Emery 82, Colman-Egan 57

Britton-Hecla 63, Castlewood 60

Canistota 59, Parkston 43

Clark/Willow Lake 68, Wilmot 40

Corsica/Stickney 71, Wagner 37

Douglas 46, Spearfish 36

Edgemont 59, Sioux County, Neb. 33

Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Alcester-Hudson 37

Faith 62, Harding County 38

Faulkton 57, Eureka/Bowdle 22

Florence/Henry 62, Deubrook 48

Kimball/White Lake 68, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54

Leola/Frederick 66, Waubay/Summit 48

Newell 65, McIntosh 44

Potter County 71, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 64

Rapid City Central 38, Pierre 29

Rapid City Stevens 55, Aberdeen Central 39

Redfield/Doland 57, Lake Preston 35

Sioux Falls Christian 77, Unity Christian, Iowa 58

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 53

St. Paul Central, Minn. 70, Lennox 64

Sully Buttes 59, James Valley Christian 45

Sunshine Bible Academy 56, Dupree 40

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship

Parker 63, Sioux Valley 50

Fifth Place

Baltic 74, McCook Central/Montrose 73

Seventh Place

Chester 59, Garretson 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Avon 52, Marty Indian 22

Clark/Willow Lake 53, Wilmot 25

Corsica/Stickney 63, Wagner 46

Douglas 52, Spearfish 34

Faulkton 60, Eureka/Bowdle 22

Mitchell 67, Huron 46

Newell 54, McIntosh 34

Rapid City Central 48, Pierre 36

Rapid City Christian 50, Jones County 17

Rapid City Stevens 59, Aberdeen Central 54

Sioux County, Neb. 41, Edgemont 32

Sioux Falls Christian 58, Unity Christian, Iowa 49

Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Yankton 42

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 37, Watertown 25

St. Thomas More 56, Tea Area 46, OT

Sully Buttes 58, James Valley Christian 21

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 58, Kimball/White Lake 36

Wall 50, Bennett County 34

Waubay/Summit 58, Leola/Frederick 20

Winner 73, Gregory 27

Redfield Pheasant Classic

Langford 59, Wessington Springs 25

WRESTLING
2019 Hettinger Classic
New Salem-Almont, N.D. 327.0 points

Moorcroft, Wyo. 240

Bowman-Beach, N.D. 208.5

Hettinger-Scranton, N.D. 204

Miles City, Mont. 181

Killdeer, N.D. 165

Linton-HMB, N.D. 123

Dickinson, N.D. 77

Kenmare-Bowbells, N.D. 61.5

Baker, Mont. 59.5

Broadus, Mont. 52.5

Harding County 36

Alexander, N.D. 30.5

Lemmon 29

Standing Rock, N.D. 25

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 22

Faith 20

McLaughlin 18

Big Stone Therapies Border Battle Dual Tournament
Border West Buccaneers, Minn. 57, Lennox 23

Border West Buccaneers, Minn. 74, Sioux Falls Washington 6

Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle/Montevideo United, Minn. 50, Milbank 30

Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle/Montevideo United, Minn. 59, Lennox 21

Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle/Montevideo United, Minn. 81, Sioux Falls Washington 0

Minneota, Minn. 62, Lennox 16

Minneota, Minn. 63, Milbank 6

Minneota, Minn. 75, Sioux Falls Washington 3

Wabasso-Red Rock Central, Minn. 46, Border West Buccaneers, Minn. 31

Wabasso-Red Rock Central, Minn. 54, Lennox 28

Wabasso-Red Rock Central, Minn. 57, Sioux Falls Washington 22

Bismarck Rotary Tournament
Sidney, Mont. 213.0 points

Bismarck, N.D. 206

Rapid City Central 155

Rapid City Stevens 149

Watertown 136

Aberdeen Central 132.5

Dickinson, N.D. 106.5

Napoleon, N.D. 106.5

Mandan, N.D. 102

Grand Forks Central, N.D. 101

Minot, N.D. 91.5

Bismarck Century, N.D. 90.5

West Fargo, N.D. 88.5

Carrington, N.D. 74

Glasgow, Mont. 73

Valley City, N.D. 73

Bismarck St. Mary’s, N.D. 72

Turtle Mountain, N.D. 56

Devils Lake, N.D. 55.5

Williston, N.D. 55

Bismarck Legacy, N.D. 52

Fargo Davies, N.D. 50

Fargo North, N.D. 47

Moorhead, Minn. 45.5

Fargo South, N.D. 40

Jamestown, N.D. 39

West Fargo Sheyenne, N.D. 39

Watford City, N.D. 28

Beulah-Hazen, N.D. 23

Wahpeton, N.D. 20

Dan Pansch Invitational
Canton 223.0 points

Fairmont, Minn. 210.5

Chamberlain 144.5

Huron 142.5

Harrisburg 123.5

Brandon Valley 112

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 85.5

Tea Area 82.5

Bon Homme/Scotland 82

Dell Rapids 76

Tri-Valley 66

Beresford 62

Vermillion 57

West Central 46

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42

Yankton 42

Garretson 33

Flandreau 20

Luverne, Minn. 15.5

Miller/Highmore-Harrold Tournament
Burke/Gregory 138.0 points

Philip Area 133.5

Redfield Area 112

Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 107.5

Parker 98

Wagner 89.5

Howard 83

Faulkton Area 76

Clark/Willow Lake 59.5

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney 57.5

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 47

Groton Area 27.5

Deuel 26

Ipswich/Leola 18

Sioux Valley 17

Sully Buttes 1

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Mid Dakota Monster Tournament at Presho

1 Pierre T.F. Riggs 322.5
2 Winner 283.5
3 Kimball/White Lake/Platte – Geddes 183.0
4 Custer 176.0
5 McCook Central/Montrose 149.0
6 Hot Springs 134.0
7 O`Neill 116.0
8 Spearfish 109.5
9 Kingsbury County 98.
10 Bennett County 82.5
11 Belle Fourche 77.0
12 Lyman 74.0
13 Mobridge – Pollock 73.0
14 Stanley County 55.0
15 Potter County 53.0
16 Newell 35.0

High School Boys Hockey

Watertown Lakes 5 Oahe Capitals 3

Rushmore Thunder 10 Yankton Bucks 0

High Scholl Girls Hockey

Oahe Lady Capitals 13 Huron All stars 5

Mitchell Marlins 12 Rushmore Thunder 0

Sioux Falls Flyers 9 Sioux Center Storm 0

Aberdeen Cougars 9 Brookings Rangers 0