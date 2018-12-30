Sunday, December 30, 2018
Sunday AM Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball

NDSU 71 USD 75

Mount Marty 70 Valley City State University 67

Women’s College Basketball

Mount Marty 88 Presentation 84 (OT)

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 62, Irene-Wakonda 35

Alcester-Hudson 69, Avon 31

Arlington 59, Deuel 49

Baltic 59, Deubrook 39

Brandon Valley 74, Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 62

Bridgewater-Emery 66, Mitchell Christian 32

Clark/Willow Lake 66, Florence/Henry 25

Colman-Egan 52, Elkton-Lake Benton 43

DeSmet 68, Chester 55

Dell Rapids 72, Sioux Valley 60

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Castlewood 55

Flandreau 43, Hamlin, Texas 40

Garretson 66, Lake Preston 60

Highmore-Harrold 77, Stanley County 70

Madison 60, Belle Fourche 31

Mobridge-Pollock 62, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D. 58

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39, Estelline/Hendricks 38

Rapid City Central 63, Dickinson, N.D. 33

Red Cloud 72, Spearfish 45

St. Thomas More 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 34

Viborg-Hurley 59, Langford 27

Watertown 51, Rapid City Stevens 48

Chadron Rotary-George Watson Classic

3rd Place

Custer 81, Hemingford, Neb. 60

Hoop City Classic

Dominican, Wis. 61, Sioux Falls Washington 52

Sioux Falls Christian 77, Breckenridge, Minn. 48

Yankton 71 DeLaSalle (MN) 65

Findlay Prep 77 O’Gorman 60

Huron Holiday Classic

Faulkton 46, Ethan 26

Gayville-Volin 51, Iroquois 36

Leola/Frederick 88, James Valley Christian 83

Lyman 66, Howard 62

Rapid City Christian 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53

Parkston Classic

Sully Buttes 57, Canistota 49

Southwest Minn. State Tournament

Sioux Falls Lincoln 70, Marshall, Minn. 52

Winner Snowball Classic

Gregory 58, Bennett County 45

Timber Lake 54, Winner 50

Worthington Tournament

Alexandria, Minn. 66, Harrisburg 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Belle Fourche 51, Madison 40

Beresford 53, Parker 28

Harrisburg 53, Pierre 37

Highmore-Harrold 65, Stanley County 42

Mobridge-Pollock 31, Ellendale, N.D. 28

Rapid City Central 56, Dickinson, N.D. 45

Rapid City Stevens 51, Watertown 48

Red Cloud 54, Spearfish 38

St. Thomas More 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 34

Viborg-Hurley 61, Langford 49

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 37, Britton-Hecla 24

Chadron Rotary-George Watson Classic

3rd Place

Custer 55, Hemingford, Neb. 32

Hoop City Classic

Sioux Falls Christian 53, Hutchinson, Minn. 50

Parkston Classic

Canistota 57, Kimball/White Lake 52

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 37, Menno 31

Parkston 49, Sully Buttes 40

ECHL Hockey

Idaho Steelheads 6 Rapid City Rush 1

High School Hockey

Girls

No Games Scheduled

Boys

Sioux Center Storm at Mitchell Marlins PPD