Sunday, December 23, 2018
Latest:
Sports 

Sunday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

Men’s College Basketball

Montana 85 SDSU 74

Prep Wrestling

Floyd Farrand Invitational

Team Standings

1 Watertown 208.5
2 Sturgis 188.0
3 Harrisburg 158.0
4 Brandon Valley 123.0
5 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 113.0
6 Brookings 112.5
7 Wagner 111.0
8 Vermillion 105.5
9 Tea Area 93.0
10 Lennox 80.0
11 Sioux Falls OGorman 76.0
12 Parkston 55.0
13 Spearfish 54.0
14 Sioux Falls Lincoln 49.0
15 Garretson 44.0
16 Dakota Valley 23.0
16 Milbank 23.0
18 Sioux Falls Washington 15.0

McCook Central/Montrose Wrestling Tournament

Team Results

1. Canton 291.5

2. Winner 213.5

3. Burke/Gregory 168.5

4. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 162.5

5. McCook Central/Montrose 140

6. Philip Area 136

7. Howard 125

8. Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 133.5

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 55

Alcester-Hudson 54 Iroquois 50

Howard 60 Centerville 25

Sioux Valley 89 Canby, MN 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Red Cloud 67, Todd County 66

St. Thomas More 48, Hill City 37

Swiftel Classic

Canistota 54, Alcester-Hudson 30

Deuel 56 Gayville-Volin 41

Florence/Henry 68 Centerville 27

Sioux Valley 54, Webster 37

West Central 66 Canby, MN 33

Gymnastics

Winter Wonderland 2018-Vermillion

FINAL TEAM RESULTS
1 Wagner – Bon Homme 126
2 Vermillion 125.65
3 West Central – Montrose 119.9
4 Hot Springs 119.75
5 Sioux Falls Washington 118.85
6 Wall – Kadoka – Philip 99.9
7 Stanley County 99.7

ECHL

Wichita Thunder 2 Rapid City Rush 1