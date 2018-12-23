Sunday AM Scoreboard
Men’s College Basketball
Montana 85 SDSU 74
Prep Wrestling
Floyd Farrand Invitational
Team Standings
1 Watertown 208.5
2 Sturgis 188.0
3 Harrisburg 158.0
4 Brandon Valley 123.0
5 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 113.0
6 Brookings 112.5
7 Wagner 111.0
8 Vermillion 105.5
9 Tea Area 93.0
10 Lennox 80.0
11 Sioux Falls OGorman 76.0
12 Parkston 55.0
13 Spearfish 54.0
14 Sioux Falls Lincoln 49.0
15 Garretson 44.0
16 Dakota Valley 23.0
16 Milbank 23.0
18 Sioux Falls Washington 15.0
McCook Central/Montrose Wrestling Tournament
Team Results
1. Canton 291.5
2. Winner 213.5
3. Burke/Gregory 168.5
4. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 162.5
5. McCook Central/Montrose 140
6. Philip Area 136
7. Howard 125
8. Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 133.5
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 55
Alcester-Hudson 54 Iroquois 50
Howard 60 Centerville 25
Sioux Valley 89 Canby, MN 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Red Cloud 67, Todd County 66
St. Thomas More 48, Hill City 37
Swiftel Classic
Canistota 54, Alcester-Hudson 30
Deuel 56 Gayville-Volin 41
Florence/Henry 68 Centerville 27
Sioux Valley 54, Webster 37
West Central 66 Canby, MN 33
Gymnastics
Winter Wonderland 2018-Vermillion
FINAL TEAM RESULTS
1 Wagner – Bon Homme 126
2 Vermillion 125.65
3 West Central – Montrose 119.9
4 Hot Springs 119.75
5 Sioux Falls Washington 118.85
6 Wall – Kadoka – Philip 99.9
7 Stanley County 99.7
ECHL
Wichita Thunder 2 Rapid City Rush 1