Sunday AM Scoreboard
College Football
FCS Quarterfinals @ Kennesaw, GA
SDSU 27, Kennesaw State 17
NBA G-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 129, Texas 108
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 5, Texas 1
Men’s College Basketball
UMKC 65, USD 63
MSU-Mankato 87, Sioux Falls 84
Augustana 91, Upper Iowa 76
Northern State 88, UM-Crookston 75
Briar Cliff 90, Dakota State 65
Dakota Wesleyan 75, Doane 66
Mount Marty 70, Concordia 69
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 80, Drake 71
Sioux Falls 80, MSU-Mankato 68
Augustana 86, Upper Iowa 52
UM-Crookston 61, Northern State 54
Dakota Wesleyan 71, Doane 54
Concordia 99, Mount Marty 68
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 76, James Valley Christian 57
Bison 52, Newell 41
Brandon Valley 79, Spearfish 35
Canistota 59, Gayville-Volin 44
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66, Miller 55
Clark/Willow Lake 80, Sioux Valley 62
Faulkton 52, Wessington Springs 47, OT
Garretson 53, Chester 36
Groton Area 71, Leola/Frederick 48
Harding County 60, Lead-Deadwood 57
Huron 49, Mitchell 48
Unity Christian, Orange City 45, MOC-Floyd Valley 42
Jones County 64, Highmore-Harrold 54
Lemmon 61, McLaughlin 43
Little Wound 75, Crow Creek 71
Madison 60, Elk Point-Jefferson 54
Marty Indian 68, Santee, Neb. 28
Milbank 63, Waubay/Summit 53
Omaha Nation, Neb. 74, Flandreau Indian 61
Parker 60, McCook Central/Montrose 49
Parkston 85, Avon 34
Potter County 74, Lyman 44
Red Cloud 69, Hill City 30
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 41
Sioux Falls Christian 71, West Central 45
St. Thomas More 81, Chamberlain 52
Tea Area 83, Dakota Valley 73
Todd County 84, Bennett County 46
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Menno 47
Wall 59, Edgemont 51
West Sioux, Iowa 64, Alcester-Hudson 49
Yankton 56, Rapid City Stevens 42
Energy Classic
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 61, Rapid City Central 45
Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament
Third Place
Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 60, Great Plains Lutheran 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 80, Spearfish 29
Canistota 52, Gayville-Volin 20
Clark/Willow Lake 63, Sioux Valley 47
Corsica/Stickney 60, Colome 17
Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Madison 28
Ethan 70, Hanson 44
Faith 75, Kadoka Area 44
Highmore-Harrold 60, Jones County 30
Hill City 61, Red Cloud 59
James Valley Christian 40, Aberdeen Christian 32
Lead-Deadwood 58, Harding County 21
Little Wound 81, Crow Creek 68
Lyman 57, Potter County 36
Marty Indian 56, Santee, Neb. 46
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parker 34
Miller 57, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53
Mitchell 78, Huron 66
New Underwood 56, Dupree 25
Newell 66, Bison 30
Pine Ridge 76, St. Francis Indian 67
Unity Christian, Orange City 66, MOC-Floyd Valley 57
Ponca, Neb. 29, Irene-Wakonda 19
Rapid City Stevens 44, Yankton 43
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 36
Sturgis Brown 46, Pierre 45
Tea Area 72, Dakota Valley 63
Todd County 87, Bennett County 20
Wall 54, Edgemont 35
West Sioux, Iowa 70, Alcester-Hudson 28
White River 72, Stanley County 16
Energy Classic
Rapid City Central 84, Scottsbluff, Neb. 33
Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament
Third Place
Great Plains Lutheran 59, Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 37
HIGH SCHOOL Wrestling
Faulkton Invite
1. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (201)
2. Oakes (184)
3. Clark/Willow Lake (143)
4. Sisseton (129)
5. Mobridge/Pollock (123)
Rapid City Invite
1. RC Stevens (204.5)
2. Windsor (187.5)
3. Bismarck (175.5)
4. Pierre (153)
5. Aberdeen (147.5)
ECHL Hockey
Wichita Thunder 4, Rapid City Rush 1
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
Oahe Capitals 6, Yankton Bucks 3
Huron All Stars 6, Aberdeen Cougars 5
Rushmore Thunder 7, Sioux Center Storm 3
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY
Mitchell Marlins 10, Huron All Stqrs 0
Aberdeen Cougars 11, Watertown Laker 1
Sioux Center Storm 6, Rushmore Thunder 0