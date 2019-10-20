Sunday AM Scoreboard

College Football

SDSU 42 Indiana State 23

Northern Iowa 42 USD 27

Augustana 48 MSU-Moorhead 3

USF 34 UMD 3

Northern St. 29 Wayne State 26 2OT

Waldorf 59 Dakota St. 9

Midland 52 DWU 27 USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 2 Tri-City Storm 1 High School State Soccer Championships

Class AA Boys

Roosevelt 1 Washington 0

Class AA Girls

Yankton 1 Aberdeen Central 0 Class A Boys

Tea Area 1 Sioux Falls Christian 0 (OT)

Class A Girls

Tea Area 2 West Central 0

College Volleyball

Northern State 3 Upper Iowa 0

USF 3 Bemidji St. 0

UMD 3 Augustana 0

Dakota St. 3 Dickinson State 0 High School Volleyball

Huron def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12

New Underwood def. Jones County, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22

Rapid City Stevens def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-15, 25-10

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-20, 25-11

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17

Warner def. North Central, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-12, 25-5

Castlewood def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-13

DeSmet def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 10-25, 25-22, 25-20

Pool B

Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 25-7, 25-11

Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-10

Deubrook def. Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-7

Pool C

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 22-25, 25-9, 25-17

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-11, 25-11

Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-17, 25-18

Gold Tournament

Castlewood def. Colman-Egan, 17-25, 25-14, 29-27

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Castlewood, 25-18, 25-19

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 25-18, 25-21

Silver Tournament

Deubrook def. DeSmet, 25-10, 25-23

Estelline/Hendricks def. DeSmet, 25-13, 25-8

Estelline/Hendricks def. Deubrook, 25-19, 26-24

Bronze Tournament

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Lake Preston, 25-18, 25-9

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-18, 25-17

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-13

Dakota XII Tournament

First Round

Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-10, 20-25, 25-18

Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-13, 25-13

Dell Rapids def. Canton, 25-21, 25-19

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 25-13, 25-22

Lennox def. Dell Rapids, 25-20, 25-21

Lennox def. Vermillion, 25-12, 20-25, 25-20

Madison def. Lennox, 25-19, 25-16

Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-16, 25-16

Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-20, 25-9

Tea Area def. Dell Rapids, 25-16, 25-22

Tea Area def. Canton, 26-24, 25-14

Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-23, 25-17

Vermillion def. Canton, 25-17, 25-21

West Central def. Tea Area, 25-15, 25-21

Consolation Bracket

Seventh Place

Vermillion def. West Central, 22-25, 25-22, 16-15

Fifth Place

Tri-Valley def. Lennox, 25-21, 25-22

Third Place

Madison def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19

Championship

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 25-23, 25-24

Douglas Tournament

Pool Play

Black Pool

Pine Ridge def. Wall, 25-8, 25-16

Pine Ridge def. Bison, 25-10, 25-11

St. Thomas More def. Pine Ridge, 25-20, 25-17

Red Pool

Lemmon def. Todd County, 25-18, 26-24

Lemmon def. Red Cloud, 26-28, 25-7, 25-20

Blue Pool

Faith def. Philip, 23-25, 25-11, 25-23

Faith def. Bennett County, 25-11, 25-13

Faith def. St. Francis Indian, 25-7, 25-13

Dupree Tournament

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Newell, 25-15, 17-25, 25-23

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Dupree, 25-22, 25-15

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Wakpala, 25-19, 25-14

Dupree def. Wakpala, 25-16, 25-12

Newell def. Dupree, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23

Newell def. Wakpala, 25-4, 25-0

Milbank Invitational

Pool Play

Green Pool

Miller def. Sioux Valley, 25-14, 25-10

Miller def. Sisseton, 25-11, 25-9

Sioux Valley def. Sisseton, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23

Red Pool

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Deuel, 25-6, 25-14

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Beresford, 25-15, 25-15

Beresford def. Deuel, 25-18, 25-17

Yellow Pool

Clark/Willow Lake def. Aberdeen Christian, 24-26, 25-14, 25-22

Groton Area def. Aberdeen Christian, 29-27, 25-11

Groton Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-17, 25-8

Northwestern Tournament

Ethan def. Hill City, 25-23, 25-23

Ethan def. Sully Buttes, 25-16, 26-24

Hill City def. Webster, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16

Hill City def. Sully Buttes, 25-15, 25-18

Northwestern def. Hill City, 25-11, 25-16

Northwestern def. Sully Buttes, 25-8, 25-5

Northwestern def. Ethan, 25-11, 25-19

Northwestern def. Webster, 25-15, 25-10

Webster def. Sully Buttes, 25-17, 25-20

Webster def. Ethan, 25-23, 29-27

Thunder Nation Tournament

Pool Play

Corsica/Stickney def. Centerville, 25-20, 25-13

Corsica/Stickney def. Menno, 26-24, 25-12

Corsica/Stickney def. Wessington Springs, 25-20, 25-16

Corsica/Stickney def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 16-25, 25-14, 25-23

Semifinal

Bridgewater-Emery def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-21, 25-22

