Sunday, November 18, 2018
Sunday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

College Football

South Dakota St. 49 – South Dakota 27

College Volleyball

Summit League Semifinals

South Dakota 3 – North Dakota St. 1

High School Volleyball

Class AA

Championship

Rapid City Stevens 3 – Washington 0

3rd/4th

Watertown 3 – O’Gorman 1

5th/6th

Mitchell 3 – Brookings 2

7th/8th

Roosevelt 3 – Huron 0

Class A

Championship

Sioux Falls Christian 3 – Miller 0

3rd/4th

McCook Central/Montrose 3 – Elk Point-Jefferson 1

5th/6th

Parker 3 – Winner 2

7th/8th

Aberdeen Roncalli 3 – Rapid City Christian 0

Class B

Championship

Warner 3 – Northwestern 1

3rd/4th

Faith 3 – Chester 1

5th/6h

Burke 3 – Faulkton 0

7th/8th

Ethan 3 – Kimball/White Lake 0

NBA G-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 116 – Memphis 108

College Wrestling

Oklahoma St. 45 – South Dakota St. 6

Women’s College Basketball

Midland 66 – Mount Marty 58

Dakota Wesleyan 81 – Hastings 63

Sioux Falls 90 – Chadron St. 44

Men’s College Basketball

Northern St. 75 – South Dakota Mines 67

Mount Marty 74 – Midland 71

Hastings 79 – Dakota Wesleyan 77

Black Hills St. 65 – Augustana 62