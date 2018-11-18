Sunday AM Scoreboard
College Football
South Dakota St. 49 – South Dakota 27
College Volleyball
Summit League Semifinals
South Dakota 3 – North Dakota St. 1
High School Volleyball
Class AA
Championship
Rapid City Stevens 3 – Washington 0
3rd/4th
Watertown 3 – O’Gorman 1
5th/6th
Mitchell 3 – Brookings 2
7th/8th
Roosevelt 3 – Huron 0
Class A
Championship
Sioux Falls Christian 3 – Miller 0
3rd/4th
McCook Central/Montrose 3 – Elk Point-Jefferson 1
5th/6th
Parker 3 – Winner 2
7th/8th
Aberdeen Roncalli 3 – Rapid City Christian 0
Class B
Championship
Warner 3 – Northwestern 1
3rd/4th
Faith 3 – Chester 1
5th/6h
Burke 3 – Faulkton 0
7th/8th
Ethan 3 – Kimball/White Lake 0
NBA G-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 116 – Memphis 108
College Wrestling
Oklahoma St. 45 – South Dakota St. 6
Women’s College Basketball
Midland 66 – Mount Marty 58
Dakota Wesleyan 81 – Hastings 63
Sioux Falls 90 – Chadron St. 44
Men’s College Basketball
Northern St. 75 – South Dakota Mines 67
Mount Marty 74 – Midland 71
Hastings 79 – Dakota Wesleyan 77
Black Hills St. 65 – Augustana 62