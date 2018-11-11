Sunday AM Scoreboard
College Football
South Dakota St. 57 – Southern Illinois 38
South Dakota 17 – Western Illinois 12
Sioux Falls 26 – Wayne St. 7
Augustana 28 – Southwest Minnesota St. 18
Minnesota Duluth 40 – Northern St. 13
South Dakota Mines 35 – Ft. Lewis State 34 OT
Hastings 21 – Dakota Wesleyan 13
High School Football
11AAA Championship
Brandon Valley 28 – Sioux Falls Washington 22
NBA G-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 123 – Wisconsin 105
Men’s College Basketball
South Dakota St. 86 – Bemidji St. 63
Sioux Falls 99 – Emporia St. 63
Henderson St. 83 – Augustana 77
Dakota Wesleyan 95 – Midland 92 (F/OT)
Dakota St. 105 – Northwestern 98 (F/2OT)
Women’s College Basketball
Northern St. 84 – Arkansas Tech. 51
Augustana 82 – Southern Nazarene 70
Henderson St. 75 – Sioux Falls 63
Missouri Western St. 82 – Southwest Minnesota St. 70
Dakota Wesleyan 88 – Midland 59
McPherson (Kan.) 62 – Dakota St. 58
College Volleyball
NSAA Tournament Championship
Viterbo 3 – Dakota St. 0
USHL
Tri-City 4 – Sioux Falls Stampede 2
ECHL
Fort Wayne Komets 6 – Rapid City Rush 2