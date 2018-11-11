Sunday, November 11, 2018
Sports 

Sunday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

College Football

South Dakota St. 57 – Southern Illinois 38

South Dakota 17 – Western Illinois 12

Sioux Falls 26 – Wayne St. 7

Augustana 28 – Southwest Minnesota St. 18

Minnesota Duluth 40 – Northern St. 13

South Dakota Mines 35 – Ft. Lewis State 34 OT

Hastings 21 – Dakota Wesleyan 13

High School Football

11AAA Championship

Brandon Valley 28 – Sioux Falls Washington 22

NBA G-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 123 – Wisconsin 105

Men’s College Basketball

South Dakota St. 86 – Bemidji St. 63

Sioux Falls 99 – Emporia St. 63

Henderson St. 83 – Augustana 77

Dakota Wesleyan 95 – Midland 92 (F/OT)

Dakota St. 105 – Northwestern 98 (F/2OT)

Women’s College Basketball

Northern St. 84 – Arkansas Tech. 51

Augustana 82 – Southern Nazarene 70

Henderson St. 75 – Sioux Falls 63

Missouri Western St. 82 – Southwest Minnesota St. 70

Dakota Wesleyan 88 – Midland 59

McPherson (Kan.) 62 – Dakota St. 58

College Volleyball

NSAA Tournament Championship

Viterbo 3 – Dakota St. 0

USHL

Tri-City 4 – Sioux Falls Stampede 2

ECHL

Fort Wayne Komets 6 – Rapid City Rush 2