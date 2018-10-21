Sunday AM Scoreboard
College Football
Northern Iowa 24 SDSU 9
Youngstown State 29 USD 17
USF 55 MSU Moorhead 21
Augie 48 U-Mary 16
SMSU 35 Northern St. 7
Midland 21 Dakota Wesleyan 14
Presentation 44 Waldorf 38
Dakota State 28 Mayville St. 19
College Volleyball
SMSU 3 Northern St. 0
USF 3 MSU Moorhead 0
Augustana 3 U-Mary 0
Dordt 3 Mount Marty 0
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 27-25, 25-18, 25-14
Alliance Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Alliance, Neb. def. Crazy Horse, 25-1, 25-6
Alliance, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-2, 25-10
Little Wound def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-5
Sioux County, Neb. def. Crazy Horse, 25-13, 25-5
Sioux County, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-16
Pool B
Chadron, Neb. def. Oelrichs, 25-9, 25-14
Hyannis, Neb. def. Oelrichs, 25-18, 25-6
Yuma, Colo. def. Oelrichs, 25-10, 25-9
Seventh Place
Oelrichs def. Crazy Horse, 25-16, 25-20
Fifth Place
Hyannis, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-14, 25-20
East – West Invitational Tournament
Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-18
Brookings def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-17
Harrisburg def. Sturgis, 25-18, 23-25, 25-10
Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-21
Rapid City Central def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-22
Rapid City Central def. Harrisburg, 17-25, 25-20, 26-24
Rapid City Stevens def. Brandon Valley, 25-14, 25-21
Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown, 25-23, 25-21
Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24
Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-11
Yankton def. Sturgis, 25-19, 25-23
Yankton def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-13
Wolsey-Wessington Tournament
Hitchcock-Tulare def. James Valley Christian, 25-20, 25-21
Leola/Frederick def. Centerville, 27-25, 25-9
Philip def. James Valley Christian, 25-16, 25-12
Philip def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-13, 25-15
Wolsey-Wessington def. Leola/Frederick, 25-18, 25-15
Wolsey-Wessington def. Centerville, 25-11, 25-8
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 2 Madison 1
State Cross Country Results
Team Results
Class AA Boys
1. Lincoln 22
2. Rapid City Stevens 103
3. Aberdeen Central 112
4. Roosevelt 146
5. Brandon Valley 157
6. Harrisburg 157
7. O’Gorman 188
8. Washington 201
9. Sturgis Brown 215
10. Pierre 277
Class A Boys
1. Custer 60
2. Vermillion 66
3. St. Thomas More 72
4. Sioux Falls Christian 78
5. Beresford 85
6. West Central 86
7. Rapid City Christian 94
8. Lennox 95
9. Milbank 167
10. Platte-Geddes 178
Class B Boys
1. James Valley Christian 44
2. Warner 44
3. Newell 45
4. Freeman Academy/Marion 54
5. Lyman 55
6. White River 59
7. Northwestern 59
8. Timber Lake 72
9. Sunshine Bible Academy 84
10. Mitchell Christian 99
Class AA Girls
1. Lincoln 68
2. Rapid City Central 84
3. Brandon Valley 133
4. O’Gorman 135
5. Washington 153
6. Rapid City Stevens 162
7. Aberdeen Central 176
8. Brookings 179
9. Roosevelt 201
10. Yankton 221
Class A Girls
1. Custer 50
2. Hill City 63
3. Chamberlain 68
4. St. Thomas More 89
5. Lennox 129
6. Milbank 137
7. Garretson 141
8. Flandreau 143
9. Sioux Falls Christian 153
10. Ethan/Parkston 163
Class B Girls
1. Deubrook Area 29
2. Ipswich 43
3. Newell 44
4. Wall 54
5. Kimball/White Lake 55
6. Philip 74
7. Alcester-Hudson 81
8. Dakota Hills 81
9. James Valley Christian 88
10. Burke 103