Sunday AM Scoreboard
College Football
South Dakota State 36 Youngstown State 7
Northern Iowa 42 South Dakota 28
Augustana 42 Northern State 21
St. Cloud State 30 University of Sioux Falls 27
South Dakota Mines 56 Adams State 42
Black Hills State 42 New Mexico Highlands 7
Dakota State 44 Presentation 28
Dordt 50 Dakota Wesleyan 23
College Volleyball
USF 3 Minot State 0
Northern State 3 Augustana 1
Doane 3 Mount Marty 0
High School Boys Soccer
Class A State Championship
Tea Area 4 Sioux Falls Christian 0
Class AA State Championship
Washington 3 Aberdeen Central 0
High School Girls Soccer
Class A State Championship
West Central 3 Tea Area 0
Class AA State Championship
Pierre 2 Rapid City Stevens 0
High School Volleyball
Huron def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-9, 25-23
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-22, 25-22, 27-25
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brookings, 27-25, 11-25, 25-19, 25-22
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Deubrook def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-8, 25-11
Deubrook def. Colman-Egan, 25-19, 25-19
Pool B
Estelline/Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-13, 25-23
Estelline/Hendricks def. DeSmet, 25-16, 27-25
Dakota XII Tournament
First Round
Lennox def. Canton, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15
Vermillion def. West Central, 25-20, 25-23
Douglas Tournament
First Round
Kadoka Area def. Oelrichs, 25-5, 25-8
Red Cloud def. Todd County, 25-19, 25-23
Lakeville North Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 2
Rochester Century, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-22, 16-25, 15-9
Quarterfinal
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rochester Mayo, Minn., 25-14, 25-17
13th Place
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Hill-Murray, Minn., 19-25, 25-21, 15-12
Panhandle Conference Tournament
First Round
Edgemont def. Hemingford, Neb., 25-17, 25-21
Semifinal
Sioux County, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-21, 25-21
Third Place
Edgemont def. Morrill, Neb., 25-17, 25-19
Redfield-Doland Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Belle Fourche def. Webster, 25-22, 25-20
Northwestern def. Webster, 25-5, 25-10
Northwestern def. Belle Fourche, 25-10, 25-18
Pool B
Groton Area def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-18, 25-23
Groton Area def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-23, 20-25, 28-26
Waverly-South Shore def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-10, 25-11
Pool C
Beresford def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 25-17
Redfield/Doland def. Beresford, 13-25, 26-24, 25-23
Redfield/Doland def. Florence/Henry, 25-10, 25-19
USHL Hockey
Sioux Falls Stampede 4 Fargo Force 3 SO