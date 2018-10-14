Sunday, October 14, 2018
Sports 

Sunday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

College Football

South Dakota State 36 Youngstown State 7

Northern Iowa 42 South Dakota 28

Augustana 42 Northern State 21

St. Cloud State 30 University of Sioux Falls 27

South Dakota Mines 56 Adams State 42

Black Hills State 42 New Mexico Highlands 7

Dakota State 44 Presentation 28

Dordt 50 Dakota Wesleyan 23

College Volleyball

USF 3 Minot State 0

Northern State 3 Augustana 1

Doane 3 Mount Marty 0

High School Boys Soccer

Class A State Championship

Tea Area 4 Sioux Falls Christian 0

Class AA State Championship

Washington 3 Aberdeen Central 0

High School Girls Soccer

Class A State Championship

West Central 3 Tea Area 0

Class AA State Championship

Pierre 2 Rapid City Stevens 0

High School Volleyball

Huron def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-9, 25-23

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-22, 25-22, 27-25

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brookings, 27-25, 11-25, 25-19, 25-22

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Deubrook def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-8, 25-11

Deubrook def. Colman-Egan, 25-19, 25-19

Pool B
Estelline/Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-13, 25-23

Estelline/Hendricks def. DeSmet, 25-16, 27-25

Dakota XII Tournament
First Round
Lennox def. Canton, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15

Vermillion def. West Central, 25-20, 25-23

Douglas Tournament
First Round
Kadoka Area def. Oelrichs, 25-5, 25-8

Red Cloud def. Todd County, 25-19, 25-23

Lakeville North Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 2
Rochester Century, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-22, 16-25, 15-9

Quarterfinal
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rochester Mayo, Minn., 25-14, 25-17

13th Place
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Hill-Murray, Minn., 19-25, 25-21, 15-12

Panhandle Conference Tournament
First Round
Edgemont def. Hemingford, Neb., 25-17, 25-21

Semifinal
Sioux County, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-21, 25-21

Third Place
Edgemont def. Morrill, Neb., 25-17, 25-19

Redfield-Doland Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Belle Fourche def. Webster, 25-22, 25-20

Northwestern def. Webster, 25-5, 25-10

Northwestern def. Belle Fourche, 25-10, 25-18

Pool B
Groton Area def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-18, 25-23

Groton Area def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-23, 20-25, 28-26

Waverly-South Shore def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-10, 25-11

Pool C
Beresford def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 25-17

Redfield/Doland def. Beresford, 13-25, 26-24, 25-23

Redfield/Doland def. Florence/Henry, 25-10, 25-19

USHL Hockey

Sioux Falls Stampede 4 Fargo Force 3 SO