Sunday AM Scoreboard
College Football
South Dakota St. 54 – Indiana St. 51 (OT)
South Dakota 35 – Missouri St. 28
Northern St. 35 – Concrodia-St. Paul 28
Minnesota Duluth 28 – Augustana 17
Bemidji St. 25 – Sioux Falls 21
Valley City St. 27 – Dakota St. 16
Concordia 14 – Dakota Wesleyan 9
Presentation 47 – Mayville St. 37
USHL
Sioux Falls 5 – Fargo 4
High School Girls Tennis
South Dakota State Championship
1. Lincoln 611
2. Rapid City Stevens 538
3. O’Gorman 519
4. Watertown 485
5. Brandon Valley 345.5
High School Girls Soccer
“A” Semifinals
Tea Area 4 – Vermillion 0
West Central 4 – Sioux Falls Christian 1
“AA” Quarterfinals
Pierre 4 – Roosevelt 1
Rapid City Stevens 1 – Lincoln 0
O’Gorman 1 – Brandon Valley 0
Yankton 2 – Rapid City Central 1
High School Boys Soccer
“A” Semifinals
Tea Area 2 – Vermillion 0
Sioux Falls Christian 3 – St. Thomas More 1
“AA” Quarterfinals
Rapid City Central 1 – O’Gorman 0
Aberdeen Central 3 – Roosevelt 2
Washington 2 – Rapid City Stevens 0
Spearfish 2 – Brandon Valley 1
College Volleyball
Northern St. 3 – Winona St. 2
Augustana 3 – Bemidji St. 0
Minnesota Duluth 3 – Sioux Falls 0
Doane 3 – Dakota Wesleyan 0
Viberbo (Wis.) 3 – Dakota St. 0
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Brandon Valley, 25-14, 25-20, 25-6
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Platte-Geddes, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19
Brookings def. Yankton, 30-28, 25-18, 25-16
Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-6, 25-10, 25-9
Hamlin def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-22, 14-25, 25-23, 25-22
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Flandreau Indian, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14
Pine Ridge def. Custer, 25-18, 25-19, 28-26
Watertown def. Harrisburg, 25-14, 26-24, 25-13
Beach Tournament
Pool Play
Pool B
Bison def. Beach, N.D., 20-11, 20-15
Bison def. Alexander, N.D., 20-15, 20-16
First Round
Bison def. Richardton-Taylor, N.D., 25-21, 25-19
Third Place
Bowman County, N.D. def. Bison, 25-12, 25-15
Chester Challenge
Parker def. Madison, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24
Sioux Valley def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18
Wagner def. Deubrook, 25-23, 27-25, 25-21
Warner def. Ethan, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14
Winner def. Arlington, 25-14, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19
Cody-Kilgore Triangular
Cody-Kilgore, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-14, 25-6
Fargo “Scheels” Invitational
Gold Tournament
Quarterfinal
Sioux Falls Washington def. Devils Lake, N.D., 25-23, 25-15
Semifinal
Sioux Falls Washington def. Bismarck Century, N.D., 19-25, 25-12, 15-12
First Round
Fargo Shanley, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-19, 21-25, 15-11
Consolation Semifinal
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Bismarck St. Mary’s, N.D., 25-16, 25-18
Consolation Final
Jamestown, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-13, 26-24
Championship
Sioux Falls Washington def. Fargo Davies, N.D., 25-20, 25-17
Gettysburg Lady Battler Invitational Tournament
Pool Play
Silver Pool
Faulkton def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-16
Ipswich def. Timber Lake, 25-14, 25-13
Ipswich def. McIntosh, 25-11, 25-16
Red Pool
Faith def. Herreid/Selby Area, 17-25, 25-21, 25-13
Faith def. Lyman, 25-22, 25-20
Faith def. Potter County, 25-15, 23-25, 25-11
Herreid/Selby Area def. Lyman, 25-22, 25-13
Herreid/Selby Area def. Potter County, 25-15, 25-11
Potter County def. Lyman, 25-14, 25-16
Third Place
Ipswich def. Herreid/Selby Area, 26-24, 26-24
Oelrichs Triangular
Oelrichs def. Dupree, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19, 17-25, 17-15
Oelrichs def. Takini, 25-21, 25-12, 25-18
St. Anthony Village Tournament
Pool Play
Pool B
Estelline/Hendricks def. Visitation, Minn., 25-13, 17-25, 15-11
Totino-Grace, Minn. def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-13, 25-14
Silver Division
Semifinal
Estelline/Hendricks def. West Lutheran, Minn., 25-21, 25-22
Championship
Estelline/Hendricks def. Robbinsdale Cooper, Minn., 25-12, 25-20
Stanley County Triangular
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Stanley County, 25-15, 25-17, 24-26, 25-18
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Todd County, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-15
High School Softball
“A” Championship
Roosevelt 7 – Lincoln 6