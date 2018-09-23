Sunday AM Scoreboard
College Football
Sioux Falls 51 – Augustana 13
St. Cloud State 19 – Northern St. 14
Waldorf 50 – Dakota St. 35
College Volleyball
Minnesota Duluth 3 – Northern St. 2
Sioux Falls 3 – MSU Mankato 1
Upper Iowa 3 – Augustana 0
High School Boys Soccer
Rapid City Central 4 – Belle Fourche 0
St. Thomas More 10 – Douglas/ Rapid City Christian 0
Aberdeen Central 6 – Harrisburg 0
Rapid City Stevens 0 – Spearfish 0
Tea Area 6 – Groton Area 1
SF Roosevelt 2 – SF Washington 0
High SchoolGirls Soccer
Rapid City Christian 10 – Belle Fourche 0
St. Thomas More 4 – Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0
Aberdeen Central 5 – Harrisburg 0
Rapid City Stevens 6 – Spearfish 0
Tea Area 7 – Groton Area 0
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central 3 – Yankton 0
Mitchell def. Pierre 25-19, 25-20, 28-26
Crazy Horse def. Wakpala, 27-25, 25-15, 25-18
Belle Fourche Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Moorcroft, Wyo., 25-16, 25-13
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Hot Springs, 25-10, 25-12
Pool C
Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 35-33, 30-28
Philip def. Douglas, 25-15, 25-8
Philip def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-11, 25-17
Little Moreau Conference Tournament (LMC)
First Round
Faith def. Newell, 25-8, 25-19
Second Round
Faith def. Lemmon, 25-9, 25-14
Third Round
Faith def. Harding County, 25-16, 25-23
Miller Tournament
Miller def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-6
Sanford Pentagon Tournament
Blue Division
Pool A
Northwestern def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-22
Northwestern def. Parker, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22
Parker def. Freeman, 25-11, 25-19
Parker def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 25-22
Rapid City Central def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-21
Sisseton Tournament
First Round
Dakota Valley def. Sisseton, 25-7, 25-8
Milbank Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21
Tea Area def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-15
Winner def. Webster, 25-16, 25-12
Consolation Semifinal
Sisseton def. Chamberlain, 25-20, 26-24
Tri-Valley def. Webster, 27-25, 25-16
Semifinal
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 28-26, 25-23
Winner def. Milbank Area, 25-22, 25-23
Seventh Place
Webster def. Chamberlain, 25-19, 25-17
Fifth Place
Tri-Valley def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-14
Third Place
Milbank Area def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-22
Championship
Winner def. Dakota Valley, 25-22, 25-20
High School Boys Cross Country
Platte-Geddes Cross Country
1. Freeman Academy/Marion 15
2. Platte-Geddes 36
3. Lyman 37
High School Girls Cross Country
Platte-Geddes Cross Country
1. Chamberlain 9
2. Winner Area 20
3. Garretson 43
*Medalist: Ella Byers, Chamberlain,18:54.00
High School Boys Golf
ESD Conference Championship
1. Yankton 337
2. Brookings 338
3. Huron 343
Medalist: Drew Cole, Brookings, 75