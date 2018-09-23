Sunday, September 23, 2018
Sunday AM Scoreboard

College Football

Sioux Falls 51 – Augustana 13

St. Cloud State 19 – Northern St. 14

Waldorf 50 – Dakota St. 35

College Volleyball

Minnesota Duluth 3 – Northern St. 2

Sioux Falls 3 – MSU Mankato 1

Upper Iowa 3 – Augustana 0

High School Boys Soccer

Rapid City Central 4 – Belle Fourche 0

St. Thomas More 10 – Douglas/ Rapid City Christian 0

Aberdeen Central 6 – Harrisburg 0

Rapid City Stevens 0 – Spearfish 0

Tea Area 6 – Groton Area 1

SF Roosevelt 2 – SF Washington 0

High SchoolGirls Soccer

Rapid City Christian 10 – Belle Fourche 0

St. Thomas More 4 – Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0

Aberdeen Central 5 – Harrisburg 0

Rapid City Stevens 6 – Spearfish 0

Tea Area 7 – Groton Area 0

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central 3 – Yankton 0

Mitchell def. Pierre 25-19, 25-20, 28-26

Crazy Horse def. Wakpala, 27-25, 25-15, 25-18

Belle Fourche Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Moorcroft, Wyo., 25-16, 25-13

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Hot Springs, 25-10, 25-12

Pool C
Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 35-33, 30-28

Philip def. Douglas, 25-15, 25-8

Philip def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-11, 25-17

Little Moreau Conference Tournament (LMC)
First Round
Faith def. Newell, 25-8, 25-19

Second Round
Faith def. Lemmon, 25-9, 25-14

Third Round
Faith def. Harding County, 25-16, 25-23

Miller Tournament
Miller def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-6

Sanford Pentagon Tournament
Blue Division
Pool A
Northwestern def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-22

Northwestern def. Parker, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22

Parker def. Freeman, 25-11, 25-19

Parker def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 25-22

Rapid City Central def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-21

Sisseton Tournament
First Round
Dakota Valley def. Sisseton, 25-7, 25-8

Milbank Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21

Tea Area def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-15

Winner def. Webster, 25-16, 25-12

Consolation Semifinal
Sisseton def. Chamberlain, 25-20, 26-24

Tri-Valley def. Webster, 27-25, 25-16

Semifinal
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 28-26, 25-23

Winner def. Milbank Area, 25-22, 25-23

Seventh Place
Webster def. Chamberlain, 25-19, 25-17

Fifth Place
Tri-Valley def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-14

Third Place
Milbank Area def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-22

Championship
Winner def. Dakota Valley, 25-22, 25-20

High School Boys Cross Country

Platte-Geddes Cross Country

1. Freeman Academy/Marion 15

2. Platte-Geddes 36

3. Lyman 37

High School Girls Cross Country

Platte-Geddes Cross Country

1. Chamberlain 9

2. Winner Area 20

3. Garretson 43

*Medalist: Ella Byers, Chamberlain,18:54.00

High School Boys Golf

ESD Conference Championship

1. Yankton 337

2. Brookings 338

3. Huron 343

Medalist: Drew Cole, Brookings, 75