Sunday AM Scoreboar
College Football
USD 24, SDSU 21
NCAA Division Two Playoffs-First Round
Colorado Mines 24, Sioux Falls 21
CSU-Pueblo 17, Augustana 0 College Volleyball
Summit League Tournament Semifinals @ Denver, CO
Omaha def. USD 21-25, 28-26, 29-27, 26-24
NAIA National Tournament-First Round @ Leavenworth, KS
Saint Mary def. Dakota State 25-17, 25-22, 25-18
High School Volleyball
State AA Tournament @Rapid City, S.D.
Championship
Watertown 3, O’Gorman 0
3rd Place
Huron 3, Washington 2
5th Place
Roosevelt 3, RC Stevens 2
7th Place
Harrisburg 3, Lincoln 2
State A Tournament @ Rapid City, S.D.
Championship
SF Christian 3, Dakota Valley 2
3rd Place
Miller 3, McCook Central/Montrose 2
5th Place
Madison 3, Winner 2
7th Place
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Groton 2
State B Tournament @ Rapid City, S.D.
Championship
Northwestern 3, Faulkton 0
3rd Place
Warner 3, Burke 1
5th Place
Chester 3, Faith 1
7th Place
Ethan 3, Bridgewater-Emery 2
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 67, Wyoming 40
Dakota Wesleyan 93, Valley City State 66
Men’s College Basketball
Northern State 70, Chadron State 59
Doane 82, Dakota State 57
Presentation 116, Oak Hills 49
St. Cloud State 75, Dakota Wesleyan 71 ECHL Rapid City Rush 3, Tulsa Oiler 2 USHL
Youngstown 4, Sioux Falls Stampede 2 NBA G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce 122, Agua Caliente Clippers 118