Summit League to Move to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The Summit League is relocating its conference headquarters from Elmhurst, Illinois to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Division 1 college league said Wednesday it will move to a temporary location in Sioux Falls on Aug. 1 before moving into its permanent headquarters at the Sanford Sports Complex. Officials say the move gives the league a more centralized location. The Summit League includes the schools of Sout Dakota and South Dakota State and next year will welcome North Dakota to the league. The league’s premier event, the Summit League Basketball Championships, have been held in Sioux Falls each year since 20009. The Summit League will become the 11th tenant of the Sanford Sports Complex.