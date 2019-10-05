Summit League to Add St. Thomas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Summit League officially invited St. Thomas University of St. Paul, Minnesota to join the 9 team league. St. Thomas is currently a NCAA Davison III member and it’s ability to accept the Summit League offer relies on a request of a waiver from the NCAA to move up two tiers to Division 1 and skip Division 11. If the waiver is granted, St. Thomas would join the Summit League in the 2021-22 school year. The addition of St. Thomas would increase the number of teams in the league to 10. Current Summit League members include South Dakota and South Dakota State.