Summit League Releases Post Season Tournament Pairings

ELMHURST, Ill. – South Dakota enters The Summit League Tournament as the No. 1 seed for the first time when eight teams begin play in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Saturday, March 5. The league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament will be determined in the championship game Tuesday, March 8. The Coyotes (21-10, 12-4 Summit League) earned their first Summit League regular season crown and seek their initial tournament title and NCAA appearance. USD, which enters the tournament riding a six-game win streak, will meet No. 8 seed Western Illinois (8-19, 5-11) Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m. CT (Midco Sports Network / ESPN3).No. 2 seed North Dakota State (19-10, 11-5) opens play in Saturday’s nitecap against No. 7 IUPUI (13-17, 7-9) at 8:30 p.m. CT (MidcoSN / ESPN3). Sunday’s quarterfinals session begins with No. 4 seed and defending tournament champion South Dakota State (15-16, 8-8) against No. 5 seed Denver (16-13, 8-8). No. 3 seed Omaha (16-13, 9-7) faces No. 6 Fort Wayne (19-11, 8-8) at 8:30 p.m. (MidcoSN / ESPN3) to close out the quarterfinal round. Monday’s semifinals begin with the winner of No. 1 vs 8 game against the winner of the No. 4 vs. 5 game at 6 p.m. followed by the winners of the 2 vs. 7 and 3 vs. 6 games at 8:30 p.m. Both semifinals air on MidcoSN with an ESPN3 simulcast. Tuesday’s championship game is set for 8 p.m. and will be televised live on ESPN2 and available on WatchESPN.com.

-0-

ELMHURST, Ill. – Western Illinois enters The Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship as the top seed after claiming the regular season title with a win over South Dakota on the final day of the regular season. Eight teams will begin tournament play at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., on March 4, which determines The Summit League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Western Illinois (23-6, 13-3 SL), riding an eight-game win streak, earns the No. 1 seed for sixth time overall and first since 2006. The Fighting Leathernecks, currently ranked No. 24 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll, will meet No. 8 Denver (6-23, 3-13) Saturday, March 4, at Noon CT (Midco Sports Network / ESPN3). The second quarterfinal pits second-seeded IUPUI (22-7, 12-4) against No. 7 North Dakota State (6-23, 4-12) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, on Midco Sports Network and ESPN3. The Jaguars are the No. 2 seed for the third time in the last five years. On Sunday, March 5, quarterfinal action resumes with No. 4 South Dakota (22-7, 11-5), last season’s tournament runner-up, facing No. 5 Omaha (15-14, 8-8) at Noon CT. The Coyotes are ranked No. 3 in this week’s CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll. That is followed by reigning champion and third-seeded South Dakota State (21-7, 12-4), currently ranked No. 7 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll, against No. 6 Oral Roberts (15-14, 7-9) at 2:30 p.m. CT. Both games will air live on Midco Sports Network and ESPN3. Semifinal action begins on Monday, March 6, with the winner of the No. 1 vs. No. 8 game against the No. 4 vs. No. 5 game winner at Noon CT. That is followed by the winners of the No. 2 vs. No. 7 and No. 3 vs. No. 6 contests at 2:30 p.m. CT. Both semifinal games will be aired on Midco Sports Network and ESPN3. The championship game is set for 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 7, and will be broadcast live on ESPNU