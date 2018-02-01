Summit League Pre Season Softball Poll Released

ELMHURST, Ill. — South Dakota is third and South Dakota State softball was picked fourth in the 2018 Summit League Preseason Coaches Poll, released Thursday by the league office. Ali Herdliska of SDSU was named a player to watch for the league while USD senior infielder Emily Winckler is also a pre season player to watch for the league. SDSU received 14 votes in the poll, three behind South Dakota, who had 17 points and one first-place vote. Atop the poll, reigning league champion North Dakota State is first with five first-place votes and 25 points, while Western Illinois garnered 20 tallies for second. Omaha (nine points) and Fort Wayne (five votes) round out the rankings.

2018 Summit League Softball Preseason Poll

Rank School Points (1st)

1. North Dakota State 25 (5)

2. Western Illinois 20

3. South Dakota 17 (1)

4. South Dakota State 14

5. Omaha 9

6. Fort Wayne 5

Ali Herdliska, South Dakota State – IF, Jr.

Emily Ira, Western Illinois – P/OF, Jr.

Kelsey Marlow, Western Illinois – IF, Sr.

Jessica Nelson, Omaha – OF, Sr.

Jacquelyn Sertic, North Dakota State – P, Sr.

Lauren Watson, Fort Wayne – IF, Jr.

Emily Winckler, South Dakota – IF, Sr.