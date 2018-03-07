Summit League Names All Decade Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Summit League announced its men’s basketball all-decade team Tuesday during halftime of the league’s championship game between rivals No. 1 South Dakota State and No. 2 South Dakota. South Dakota junior Matt Mooney was named to the list, as was South Dakota State junior Mike Daum. Other SDSU honorees included Nate Wolters (2010-13), and Deondre Parks (2015-16). North Dakota State also had three honorees: Taylor Braun (2011-14), Ben Woodside (2009) and Lawrence Alexander (2012-15). Oakland’s Keith Benson (2009-11) and Fort Wayne’s Frank Gaines (2010-13) were also honored. The all-decade team was determined by a fan vote conducted at the tournament’s annual Fan Fest event Saturday, March 3, and Sunday, March 4. Fans also had the opportunity to cast their votes via an online ballot platform during the same time frame.