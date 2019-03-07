Summit League Men’s and Women’s All League Teams Named

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Mike Daum headlined three Jackrabbits selected to the All-Summit League teams Thursday as a three-peat selection as the Player of the Year. Daum joined David Jenkins on the first team, while Skyler Flatten picked up a second team nod. Joining Daum and Jenkins on the first team are Stanley Umede of South Dakota, Mitch Hahn and Zach Jackson of Omaha and John Konchar of Purdue Fort Wayne. Trey Burch Manning and Tristan Simpson of USD join Flatten on the second team along with Brandon Gilbeck of Western Illinois, Kobe Webster of Western Illinois and Emmanuel Nzekwesi and Kevin Obanor of Oral Roberts. Derrin Hanson of Omaha was named Coach of the Year in the Summit League.

South Dakota State senior Macy Miller was voted The Summit League Player of the Year for the second year in a row and three other Jackrabbits earned Summit League honors Thursday as the league officials announced award winners before the start of the upcoming Summit League Basketball Tournament. Miller’s teammate, Madison Guebert is also on the first team while Junior Tagyn Larson earned second-team honors for the first time in her career. Rounding out the All-Summit League First Team were South Dakota’s Allison Arens and Ciara Duffy, North Dakota’s Lexi Klabo and Oral Roberts’ Lakota Betty. Myah Selland of SDSU earned honorable mention All-Summit League after finishing the regular season third on the team in scoring and second in assists. USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit was named Coach of the Year in the Summit League.