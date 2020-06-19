Summer Camps Allowed for SD Mines Women’s Basketball

RAPID CITY – South Dakota Mines women’s basketball has been given the go-ahead to host summer basketball camps by the school and by the South Dakota Board of Regents.

“Our number one priority is to protect the health and safety of our campers,” said Hardrocker women’s basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson. “We will be following guidelines at the recommendation of our medical training staff and we will be monitoring local conditions up until the start of camp. Our focus is to create a safe and fun environment for all who attend both the individual skills and elite camps.”

Only a limited number of registrations will be taken. Camps for grades 2-4 and 5-8 will be held July 20-22, and a camp for high school students will be on July 23. More details are available at www.hardrockerwomensbasketball.com.