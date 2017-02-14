Summer Camping Reservations Open Soon In State Parks

PIERRE, S.D. – This weekend, campers can begin making reservations for summer stays in the South Dakota State Parks.

Feb. 18 is the first day to make camping reservations for a Friday, May 19, arrival – the State Parks’ Open House Weekend and traditional kick-off to the summer season.

Reservations for other summer dates will follow in succession, becoming available 90 days before arrival. Over 40 parks offer camping reservations on the 90-day schedule. The exception is Custer State Park, which offers reservations one year before arrival.

State Parks Director Katie Ceroll encourages campers to keep an eye on the calendar and make reservations for camping trips as soon as possible. Memorial Day reservations open Feb. 25 for a Friday arrival, and campers can reserve for Father’s Day weekend starting March 18.

“The sooner you can plan your camping trip, the better,” said Ceroll. “We had a record number of campers at our parks last year, and campsites at popular parks go quickly.”

Campsites become available at 7 a.m. Central Time on the first day of the 90-day window, but reservations for available campsites can be made until the day you arrive. The 90-day window calendar can be found online at gfp.sd.gov.

Reservations can be made 24 hours a day, both online at campsd.com and by calling 1.800.710.2267. Taxes and reservation fees may apply.