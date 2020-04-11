Summer Athletic Camps Postponed Due to COVID 19

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines, and the Governors recommendations, South Dakota School of Mines, along with Black Hills State in Spearfish, and Northern State University in Aberdeen, have decided to cancel all summer athletic youth camps until July 1 announced by the Athletics Directors on Tuesday afternoon. All 3 schools will re-assess the Coronavirus COVID 19 situation on or before July 1 and make a decision on what to do going forward.