Sully County Fatal Crash

PIERRE, S.D. – A 65-year-old man died Thursday morning when his motorcycle collided with a deer northeast of Pierre.

The name of the person is not being released pending notification of family. He was the only person involved.

A 2012 Harley Davidson FLSTC Heritage was northbound on South Dakota Highway 1804 when the motorcycle collided with a deer. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, the Sully County Sheriff’s Office, Onida Fire Department and Onida Ambulance.

