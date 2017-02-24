Sully Buttes Wins District 4B Championship

GETTYSBURG, S.D. – Sully Buttes built a 46-18 halftime lead and went on to down Hitchcock Tulare 65-25 to win the District 4B Girls Basketball championship Thursday night at Gettysburg. Racquel Wientjes led the way with 24 points, 20 coming in the first half. Chloe Lamb scored 19, all in the first half, but left the game with a leg injury midway through the second period and did not return, although the injury did not appear to be serious. Baily Enander led Hitchcok-Tulare with 10 points. Hitchcock-Tulare had 25 turnovers compared to the Chargers 9 in the game. Sully Buttes advances to the Region 2B championship next week and will face Herried Selby.