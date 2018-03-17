Sully Buttes to Play for B Championship

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Sully Buttes used an 18-4 advantage in the fourth quarter to finally pull away from White River in a Class B boys’ state basketball tournament semifinal game in Aberdeen.The Tigers hung with the Chargers for much of the first three periods, but trailed 38-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Sully Buttes moved into the title game with a dominating final eight minutes.

Lincoln Jorde led the Chargers with 22 points, while Jacob Howard added 21. White River had a tough night offensively, and was led by Jadice Morrion’s nine points. Tyson Iyotte added eight points. White River will face Bridgewater-Emery for third place while Sully Buttes will face Clark/Williow Lake for the State B Championship Saturday night in Aberdeen.