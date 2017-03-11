Sully Buttes Returns to State Championship Game

HURON, S.D. – Sully Buttes will face Sanborn Central Wonnsocket tonight for the Class B State girls basketball championship in Huron as the defending state champions downed Ethan 37-35 in a semi final round game Friday. Chloe Lamb sank two free throws in the closing seconds that sealed the win for the Chargers as they avenged their only loss of the season in December in overtime to Ethan. Lamb led the scoring with 12 points while Racquel Wientjes had 11 and Rachel Guthmiller added 9 to pace Sully Buttes. Ethan got 12 points each from Rachel Hawkins and Jessica Bartcher. Tonights championship matchup between Sully Buttes and Sanborn Central Woonsocket will be a preview of the South Dakota State and USD matchups of the next few years Sanborn Central Woonsocket’s Myaah Selland will be attending SDSU and Lamb will play for USD. This will also be Sully Buttes third straight trip to the B Championship game.