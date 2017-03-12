Sully Buttes Repeats as State Champions

HURON, S.D. – The Sully Buttes Chargers broke open a tight game by outscoring Sanborn Central Woonsocket 15-5 in the second period and went on to record a 63-48 victory and the South Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Championship for a second straight year. The Chargers shot 60 percent from the field and 47 percent from 3-point range as they finish their season 25-1. Racquel Wientjes led the Chargers with 25 points. Chloe Lamb added 19. Myah Selland scored 23 for Sanborn Central, which finished it’s season with a 24-2 record.

