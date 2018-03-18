Sully Buttes Best of B

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Sully Buttes erased a 10 point deficit after 3 periods to score the first 18 points of the final stanza and then held off Clark Willow Lake 58-55 to win the South Dakota Class B State tournament title Saturday night in Aberdeen. Clark Willow Lake outscored the Chargers 21-14 in the third period to take a double digit lead but the Chargers led by Nick Wittler’ hot outside shooting brought the Chargers back in the 4th quarter. Wittler ended the game with 6 3-pointers accounting for all 18 of his team high points. Kellen Jordre added 16 while Jacob Howard added 15 points and game high16 rebounds. Jacob Prouty led all scorers with21 for Clark Willow Lake. Sully Buttes ended the season with a 24-1 record and won their first B state championship since 2009 and just their second since the school came into formation in 1974.