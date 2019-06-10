Sturgis Regional High School Rodeo Results

STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis scored 220.5 points to win the team championship of the Sturgis Regional High School Rodeo this past weekend in Sturgis. Brodie Mattson of Sturgis was the All Around Cowboy with 71 points while the All Around Cowgirl title was captured by Sawyer Gilbert of Western Christian High School who scored 52 points. The Boys Rookie All Around was won by Jhett Knight of Red Cloud with 71 points. The Junior Girls All Around Cowgirls was Sidney Petersen of Sturgis with 45 points. The top qualifiers from the rodeo will compete this week in the State High School Finals Rodeo in Belle Fourche. To click on the results click on the link below

Sturgis Regional HS Rodeo results 2019