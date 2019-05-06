Sturgis Golf Tournament Cancelled and Capital City Qualifier Track Meet Postponed

STURGIS, S.D. – Tuesday’s Sturgis Invitational Girls Golf tournament at the Boulder Canyon Country Club near Sturgis has been cancelled due to weather conditions and will not be made up. The Pierre Lady Governor golf team was scheduled to compete in that tournament. It is the first tournament this spring that Pierre will not be able to make up. The Lady Govs will travel to Mitchell on Friday to golf in the Mitchell Invitational at the Lakeview Golf Course.

-0-

PIERRE, S.D. – The Capital City Qualifier Track and Field meet scheduled for Tuesday at the Track at Phil Trautner Stadium at Hollister Field has been postponed due forecasted rain and colder temperatures and rescheduled to Monday, May 13th. The meet is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm for the Field Events and 4:00 pm for the Running Events. The meet will also serve as Senior Recognition Day for the seniors of the Governor and Lady Governor track and field teams. The meet will be primarily for JV athletes with Aberdeen Central and Huron participating.