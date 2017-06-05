Sturgis Capital for a Day Tomorrow June 6th

STURGIS, S.D. –Sturgis is getting ready to be Capital for a Day tomorrow. Governor Dennis Daugaard and First Lady Linda Daugaard will be in town to meet with residents as part of a full day of activities. Governor Daugaard will open the day with a meet and greet at Sturgis Harley Davidson Rally Point. The public event begins at 10:00 a.m.

Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie says they are excited to have the Governor and his staff in town.

Ainslie says this is a great opportunity for not only city staff, but local businesses to

showcase what they have.

First Lady Linda Daugaard will also be present to meet with the public. At 11:00

a.m. the First Lady will be reading a story to children at the City Park as the Library

kicks off their Summer Read program. All children are invited to attend this event.