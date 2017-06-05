  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Sturgis Capital for a Day Tomorrow June 6th

Sturgis Capital for a Day Tomorrow June 6th

240_F_107188531_KEXuy7lbmNKDt2jOUD8abOt00zn1gVEr
June 5, 2017
By: KBHB (News Affiliate Gary Matthews)

 

STURGIS, S.D. –Sturgis is getting ready to be Capital for a Day tomorrow. Governor Dennis Daugaard and First Lady Linda Daugaard will be in town to meet with residents as part of a full day of activities. Governor Daugaard will open the day with a meet and greet at Sturgis Harley Davidson Rally Point. The public event begins at 10:00 a.m.

 

Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie says they are excited to have the Governor and his staff in town.

Ainslie says this is a great opportunity for not only city staff, but local businesses to
showcase what they have.

First Lady Linda Daugaard will also be present to meet with the public. At 11:00
a.m. the First Lady will be reading a story to children at the City Park as the Library
kicks off their Summer Read program. All children are invited to attend this event.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia