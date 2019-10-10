Sturgis boy faces 2nd Degree Murder charge in death of Wyoming girl

(KBHB)- The 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the death of a young girl made his initial court appearance before Judge Kevin Krull this (Wed.) morning in Sturgis.

The state is charging Michael Gavin Campbell with Murder in the Second Degree. Authorities believe the victim is 16-year-old Shayna Ritthaler who was reported missing out of Moorcroft, Wyoming ,Oct. 3.

Acting Meade County State’s Attorney Michelle Bordewyk asked for Campbell to be held with no bond, stating in court “the nature of the offense shows the defendant was with the victim and an argument led to him shooting her.” Judge Krull ordered Campbell be held in lieu of $1-million cash or surety bond.

The judge also granted a motion to seal the probable cause affidavit in the case, which means details of how the two knew each other and what happened leading up to the crime will not be known– for now.

The victim’s body was found Monday after deputies and state investigators, working with Moorcroft police, searched Campbell’s residence near Sturgis.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Campbell, who will be arraigned next Thursday, faces life in prison if convicted. His name has been released because he’s being charged as an adult.