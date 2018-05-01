Students Record Anti-Drug Messages

Students came to the Dakota Radio Groups Studios in Pierre to record anti-drug radio messages they wrote. Hughes County sheriff Mike Leidholt came to the studios to talk with the students expressing his sincere thanks for them caring enough to help their community and fellow students with their thoughts on the subject of drugs and why not to ever use them. The students wrote them and recorded them themselves. Terry Ree from the Comedy of Williams and Ree will intro each of the messages. Partnership For Success and Circles of Care, both in Lower Brule, sponsor this educational project on DRG’s River 92.7FM from May through August.