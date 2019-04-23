Students from Parker, Yankton and Miller take top 3 spots in SD Arbor Day Poster Contest

Mohr’s first place poster was selected for its interpretation of the contest theme “Trees

Are Terrific…From Acorn to Oak!” Mohr has received a $125 cash prize, a certificate of

achievement and her poster will be featured on the South Dakota Department of

Agriculture’s Resource Conservation and Forestry Division’s (RCF) poster contest

promotional flyer.

Mohr’s teacher, Katie Juhnke, will receive $175 for the purchase of educational supplies.

Joselyn Pearson of Beadle Elementary School in Yankton was selected as the second

place winner. Pearson receives a $100 cash prize and a certificate of achievement.

The third place winner, Carter Fanning of Miller Elementary School in Miller, will receive a

certificate and a $75 cash prize.

The top twelve artists’ posters will also be featured in the annual Arbor Day Poster

Contest Calendar.

The annual Arbor Day Poster Contest is designed to help promote the importance of

Arbor Day and tree planting, and is open to all South Dakota fifth graders. The RCF, the

South Dakota Society of American Foresters, Aspen Arboriculture Solutions, LLC and the

South Dakota Arborists Association sponsor the state contest.

For more information on Arbor Day, please contact Rachel Ormseth with RCF at

605.773.3594 or Rachel.ormseth@state.sd.us.