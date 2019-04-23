Students from Parker, Yankton and Miller take top 3 spots in SD Arbor Day Poster Contest

|Mara Mohr, a fifth grade student at Parker Elementary School, is the winner of the 2019 South Dakota Arbor Day Poster Contest. Mara Mohr’s poster was chosen out of 817 entries from fifth graders all over the state.
Mohr’s first place poster was selected for its interpretation of the contest theme “Trees
Are Terrific…From Acorn to Oak!” Mohr has received a $125 cash prize, a certificate of
achievement and her poster will be featured on the South Dakota Department of
Agriculture’s Resource Conservation and Forestry Division’s (RCF) poster contest
promotional flyer.
Mohr’s teacher, Katie Juhnke, will receive $175 for the purchase of educational supplies.
Joselyn Pearson of Beadle Elementary School in Yankton was selected as the second
place winner. Pearson receives a $100 cash prize and a certificate of achievement.
The third place winner, Carter Fanning of Miller Elementary School in Miller, will receive a
certificate and a $75 cash prize.
The top twelve artists’ posters will also be featured in the annual Arbor Day Poster
Contest Calendar.
The annual Arbor Day Poster Contest is designed to help promote the importance of
Arbor Day and tree planting, and is open to all South Dakota fifth graders. The RCF, the
South Dakota Society of American Foresters, Aspen Arboriculture Solutions, LLC and the
South Dakota Arborists Association sponsor the state contest.
For more information on Arbor Day, please contact Rachel Ormseth with RCF at
605.773.3594 or Rachel.ormseth@state.sd.us.