Strong Second Half Lifts Jackrabbits to Win

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State men’s basketball came out victorious in a closely-contested matchup Tuesday night, defeating North Alabama 78-73 at Frost Arena. Down one at halftime, the Jackrabbits (4-2) shot 63.2 percent in the second half to surge ahead down the stretch. Additionally, SDSU turned in a plus-16 effort at the charity stripe, burying 25-of-33 at the line. Matt Dentlinger led the way with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double, matching Brandon Key with a team-high four assists without committing a turnover. Key poured in 18 points to lead the Jackrabbits in the scoring column, matching his career high in points while burying a trio of 3-pointers. Noah Freidel and Douglas Wilson added 13 points each, with Freidel hitting three 3-pointers and Wilson shooting 80 percent (4-of-5) from the field. SDSU pulled down 40 rebounds in the game, turning 11 offensive boards into 17 second-chance points. South Dakota State heads for Tucson, Arizona for a Thursday matchup with the Arizona Wildcats.