Strong Named MVFC Freshman of the Year

ST. LOUIS — South Dakota State University running back Pierre Strong, Jr. was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year Wednesday afternoon, becoming the fourth Jackrabbit in the last eight seasons to earn the award. The selection is based upon a vote among the league’s 10 head coaches, sports information directors and select media. A redshirt freshman from Little Rock, Arkansas, Strong closed the second half of the conference schedule with three consecutive 100-yard games to take over the team lead in rushing with 777 yards. He is averaging 11.6 yards per carry and all eight of his rushing touchdowns covered at least 24 yards. He joins Austin Sumner (2011), Jake Wieneke (2014) and Christian Rozeboom (2016) as Jackrabbits to win the MVFC Freshman of the Year award.