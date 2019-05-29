Strong current sucks fishing boat in at the tubes on the Causeway in Pierre

Some local fishermen got a taste of how strong the current is at the tubes on the Causeway in Pierre this (Wed.) morning when their boat got pushed to the tubes and couldn’t get free.

Pierre Volunteer Fire Department chief Ian Paul says the foursome was fishing in the main channel of the Missouri River around 7:30am.

Frequent rains in the past few weeks have the Missouri River flowing strong and fast, so Paul encourages people to use caution when out on the water.

No one was injured and no one took an accidental swim while helping to free the boat.