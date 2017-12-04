Streveler Named to Walter Payton Award Finals List

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior quarterback Chris Strevler is one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award given annually to the top offensive player in FCS football. Streveler, along with Sam Houston State senior quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe and UC Davis junior wide receiver Keelan Doss, are invited to attend the STATS FCS Awards Banquet Jan. 5 in Frisco, Texas, where the winner will be announced. Streveler just completed the eighth-most prolific season in FCS history in terms of total offense. He passed for a MVFC and USD record 4,134 yards and led the Coyotes with 720 yards rushing for a total of 4,854 yards, most in MVFC and USD history. He accounted for 43 touchdowns – 32 passing, 11 rushing – which makes him second nationally in points responsible for. The award, presented on the eve of the national championship game, is named for the legendary College and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back who starred at Jackson State University in the early 1970s. It has been presented every year since 1987.