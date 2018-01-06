Streveler 2nd in Harlon Hill Trophy Vote

FRISCO, Texas – hey were attached to nearly every All-America team, but it was Sam Houston State quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe who was announced the recipient of the Walter Payton Award over South Dakota senior quarterback Chris Streveler Friday at the STATS FCS Awards Banquet hosted by Embassy Suites. Streveler was looking to become the first player from the Missouri Valley Football Conference to win the award, considered the Heisman Trophy of FCS football. Streveler led the nation’s No. 2 offense, and set 20 program records and five MVFC records including new marks for passing yards (4,134) and total offense (4,854). He accounted for 43 touchdowns – 32 passing and 11 rushing – and led the nation in total offense while taking on one of the toughest schedules in the country. Briscoe joins Appalachian State quarterback Armanti Edwards as the only two-time winners of the award. Briscoe was last year’s recipient when he threw for 57 touchdowns in 13 games. He was the nation’s top passer this season with 5,003 yards and 45 touchdowns, and led the Bearkats to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs.